On the surface, Yan Vazquez appears to be a normal high school senior.
He enjoys hanging out with his friends, often watching scary movies or playing video games that require the player to make decisions or face the consequences. Often, those are also of the horror category.
But one he steps foot on the track, he is anything but average.
“He is an amazing athlete,” Red Mountain track coach Josh Barge said. “We actually tried to hurt him a little with a workout. Everyone else was trying to find trash cans and he was just ready to go for the next rep.
“His ability to withstand a workout … you can see it in the meets, too. To be able to compete in all of these events, it’s unreal.”
Vazquez’s background in pentathlon has helped him evolve into a multi-event star for Red Mountain. He initially began competing on the track with his father as his coach.
He quickly became a natural in hurdles and high jump events. He also found love for the 400-meter dash.
As a freshman, Vazquez opened the eyes of many in the track community around the state. He fell short of a state title but placed third in the 110 hurdles at the Meet of Champions and had several other impressive showings in the 300 hurdles, 400-meter relay and high jump throughout the season.
Like many, his sophomore season was taken away by the pandemic. But that only further motivated him to train and improve. As a junior, he started to become dominant.
“I used to be really small, and I used to struggle with everything,” Vazquez said. “Now it’s gotten a little bit easier, and I’ve become more coordinated.”
Vazquez’s time on the 300 hurdles improved by nearly four seconds from his freshman to his junior season. He captured the title in that event in 36.68 seconds last year. He also went on to place fifth in the 110 hurdles at 14.46 seconds, third in the high jump at 6-feet, 2 inches and ran anchor for the 400-relay team that placed seventh.
This season, his time has improved yet again.
Vazquez is currently .16 seconds behind the state record in the 300 hurdles set by Brophy’s Robert Grant in 2014 when he ran a 36.24. Vazquez’s fastest time this season was 36.40 at the Arcadia Invitational in California.
Before heading to Arcadia, Vazquez felt he could’ve broken the record there. Though just shy, he has other opportunities.
“I have Mount Sac relays next week also in California,” Vazquez said. “That’s where I have most of my competition. I wouldn’t mind (breaking it at state) either. I think that would be iconic. It would be really cool.”
Along with his gold medal finish in the 300 hurdles at Arcadia and Chandler Rotary weeks prior, Vazquez also placed first in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.11 seconds at the Rotary. He’s a bit farther off that state record, which was set by Brophy’s Devon Allen in 2012 at 13.48, but he is always striving to improve.
Allen went on to compete at a high level both on the track and football field at Oregon. He also became a three-time national champion and a two-time Olympian.
Vazquez hasn’t thought much of his Olympic future. For now, he aims to break the state record here before majoring in video game design at UCLA in the fall where he signed to continue his track career.
But even if he hasn’t thought that much ahead, his coaches have.
“He’s going to be one of those names you start seeing in the 400 hurdles,” Barge said. “I also wouldn’t be surprised if in four or five years you start seeing him trying to compete for a spot on the Olympic team.
“That’s how good I think he could be, and he still has a ceiling to be one of those athletes. He’s a special kid.”
Vazquez will be a favorite in both hurdle events in May when some of the best athletes in the state descend upon Mesa Community College for the championship meet. He may also be in the running to win high jump with his highest mark of 6-feet, 8 inches set in March at Red Mountain Rampage.
The 400-relay team also has a chance to medal this season with their fastest time of 3:28.37, but they will likely need that mark to improve in order to do so.
Barge believes Vazquez’s name will be plastered on the wall of champions and record holders just outside Red Mountain’s football stadium a few more times between now and then.
Vazquez shares that same goal.
“I aim to get as many titles as I can,” Vazquez said. “I want to go down in the books as one of the most decorated (athletes). I hope to encourage people to do their best, always.”
