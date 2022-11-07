The sky's the limit for running back Dylan Lee as he looks to continue having a historical season.
Dylan Lee is a junior at Williams Field High School and he is the current starting running back for the varsity football team. This is his second full season on the varsity squad and he is having a breakout year. He currently leads all of 6A football with 1,260 rushing yards and averaging 210 rushing yards per game. He also has the second most touchdowns in the 6A conference with 16 total touchdowns. The success for Lee has not come easy, but with his strong work ethic and grit he has been able to become the player he is today.
Lee has been playing football competitively since the age of four. His two older brothers played collegiate sports and Dylan knew he wanted to follow in their footsteps as soon as he touched the field. The Lee brothers were raised by their single mother, which has been a big motivation in building Dylan’s work ethic.
“For her to do all that, take that role, be there all my life was very important for me. So it’s really her that pushes me. I play for her,” Lee said.
Although Lee is having a remarkable season, he was not given the opportunity to play as a starter coming into this season. In the first game of the season, the Black Hawks’ starting running back went down with an injury and Lee had the chance to fill his spot. Head coach Steve Campbell believed that Lee was ready for the job.
“Dylan had a really big step up and had to take the load and punish holders, and I think he has enjoyed that,” Campbell said.
All eyes began to look at Lee after his dazzling performance during week two in the Black Hawks’ 49-28 win against the Chaparral Firebirds at home. Lee had an immaculate performance setting a new single-game 6A record for rushing yards with 518 yards on 24 carries and five touchdowns. However, Lee was unaware of the record he broke until the following day.
“I had a good game but it wasn’t the main focus. To be honest, I'm just glad we won, we did our thing,” Lee said.
Although this is Lee’s first year as the starting running back, his leadership and hardworking spirit does not go unnoticed. Lee may not be the most outspoken off the field, but he sure has an impact on his teammates. His running back partner, Joshua Dye has a high regard for him.
“Dylan is always a quiet person, so he’s definitely lead by example. He just likes to get the job done just by doing what he needs to be doing,” Dye said.
Lee plans on playing football in college and has already received an offer from Arizona State University. Although, since he is a junior, he still has another year to receive offers from different schools. His coach, as well as many others believe that he will have the chance to keep playing football for a long time.
“I think that he is going to go off and play college football and that is awesome for him,” Campbell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.