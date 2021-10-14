The first edition of the AIA football rankings this past Tuesday revealed what eight teams currently meet the standards for the Open Division playoffs at the end of the regular season.
Along with the usual suspects of Chandler and Hamilton, the rankings revealed some newcomers to the Open conversation. One of those teams was Basha, which added to its resume with a 48-21 win over Mountain Pointe Thursday night.
“We don’t talk about it,” Basha coach Chris McDonald said of the rankings. “We saw the rankings but so what? It doesn’t affect how we play, nor should it.”
Basha’s firepower on offense has been on full display at times throughout the 2021 season, which has been widely responsible for the Bears’ 7-0 start to the year. It’s defense has had similar success against opponents, often holding them to 17 points or less.
But against Mountain Pointe, it took time for Basha to get going on both sides off the ball.
Mountain Pointe went to a hurry-up offense it’s first possession of the game, utilizing its three-headed monster in Devon Sparks, Jay’len Rushing and Amire Williams out of the backfield. Williams and Rushing, the two bruising backs both over 200 pounds, broke through arm tackles from the Basha defense.
When the Pride weren’t moving the ball on the ground during its first drive, junior quarterback Chris Arviso was picking apart Basha’s star-studded secondary. The 80-yard drive, which took nearly 3 minutes off the clock, was capped off by a 9-yard touchdown run by Rushing. It was the first of two scores for the junior back, who had 25 total yards on the ground on the night.
Williams, who had lead back responsibilities, finished with 114 yards on 17 carries for the Pride.
“We can just do so many things,” Rushing said. “Amire can beat up on defenses and make long runs. Devon can catch the ball out of the backfield and make long runs. Me, I can punish defenses. We are special and that’s what makes us one of the best backfields, I think.”
Mountain Pointe’s touchdown was answered in a hurry.
Basha junior Cole Martin, one of the top defensive backs in the country and arguably the most electrifying return specialist in the state, took the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a game-tying touchdown. Even with the momentum having quickly swung in favor of the Bears, the offense was unable to capitalize on its first possession that started on the Pride 46.
It wasn’t until the Bears’ defense forced another punt that the offense managed to find the end zone.
Junior running back Deshaun Buchanan scored his first of two touchdowns on the night to give Basha the lead. His second score came early in the second to make it a two-touchdown game. The Hamilton transfer, who was at risk of losing his entire season due to an alleged prior contact violation, had 71 yards on the night on 14 carries. He shrugged off his performance, knowing he was capable of doing better. But he credited Mountain Pointe and the plethora of playmakers by his side that make Basha a dynamic squad.
“They came out and just ran, ran, ran,” Buchanan said. “We cleaned up a lot of fundamentals. Offensively, we just fixed the small things that we were beating ourselves on. As long as we don’t do that and just play our game, we can beat anybody.”
Buchanan’s two first-half touchdowns allowed Basha to open up the playbook for sophomore quarterback Demond Williams.
He wasted little time on the Bears’ next possession finding wideout Dorae Scott for a 20-yard touchdown strike. But even as Basha’s lead quickly built to three scores, Mountain Pointe never went away.
The Pride found the end zone before the half after Arviso connected with wideout Isaiah Ice-Robinson for a 27-yard gain. Rushing punched it in on the next play from a yard out. Basha quickly went from forcing a three-and-out to giving up a touchdown just before the half and controlling ball in the second half.
“We just have to learn how to finish,” Basha coach Chris McDonald said. “We hit the quarterback, extends their drive and they end up scoring. So instead of getting the ball back and scoring, then get the ball back in the second half — we could’ve plus-oned them. That’s my only takeaway where I’m a little disappointed.”
Basha quickly put the game out of reach in the second half. A 5-yard run by Williams capped off Basha’s first drive of the second half. On their next possession, Williams connected with sophomore Miles Lockhart for a 15-yard touchdown.
The final score of the game for Basha came on a 18-yard touchdown pass from Williams to senior wideout Logan Fuller.
Williams, who is in his second season as a starter for Basha, finished 14 of 19 for 167 yards. He also rushed for 95 yards and had four total touchdowns.
“Special, isn’t he?” McDonald said. “This Team was built around him.”
Despite the lopsided score, Mountain Pointe coach Eric Lauer felt his team never was truly out of the game. Penalties, dropped passes and defensive miscommunications plagued the Pride throughout the night.
They did, however, manage to pull off some trickery late in the third when Arviso pitched it to Amier Boyd who then found wideout Jordan Huff 44 yards down field for the touchdown. It was on of three total passes thrown by Boyd, who also had key receptions on offense and explosive plays on defense.
Arviso, who missed two games early in the season due to injury, finished 19 of 33 for 154 yards. He and the running backs have been widely responsible for Mountain Pointe’s ranking as one of the best offense’s in 6A for yards this season, an improvement recognized not only by those in the Pride camp but their opponents, too.
Basha’s quest toward the Open Division continues next Friday in arguably its toughest test of the season in Highland, another favorite to make the elite eight playoffs.
Mountain Pointe, which has already accomplished its best season in two years, will play next against Mountain View. Lauer figures one to two more wins on the year will secure the Pride’s spot in the 6A playoffs.
“We want them to capture the moments where we played really well tonight,” Mountain Pointe coach Eric Lauer said. “We continued to get better tonight, even after a loss. We’ve got some tough games but shoot, we are pretty tough, too.”
