This Friday, Sept. 16, the Westwood Warriors will travel to Gilbert as they look to build upon last week’s victory, against the Mustangs.
It has been over five seasons since the two schools have faced off in football. Both teams are 1-1 this season and looked great in their previous game.
In last week’s game against Dobson, the Warrior's defense was special. The team racked up five interceptions while holding the Mustangs to only six points.
As much as the team would love to repeat this performance on Friday, they will face a more complete Eagle’s offense that has put up 74 points in two games. Captain James Wright had one of the Warrior’s interceptions last Friday.
When asked about what he is looking to improve Wright stated, “On the defensive side of the ball just staying low and being more physical.”
The Warriors are certainly working hard in practice this week as they try to stop the high-tempo Eagles offense Friday night. As for Westwood's offense, they also played an efficient game against Dobson.
The unit started off slowly possibly due to the rainy weather but picked it up working off of the defense’s momentum. Westwood’s starting quarterback Giordan Hanks looked good in the matchup, completing 14 of 26 passes with a passing touchdown and a 59-yard rushing touchdown.
Early in the fourth quarter, the game was beginning to get out of hand with Westwood continuously building on their lead, and Hanks was replaced by backup quarterback Wright who would wind up throwing for two touchdowns.
While it is common for teams to rest their starting quarterback once the game has become non-competitive, Hanks did take a sack late in the third quarter and
was seen icing his wrist on the sideline as he watched his offense continue to produce.
was seen icing his wrist on the sideline as he watched his offense continue to produce.
Large was reluctant to give away any information regarding quarterback play this week, as he stated, “You’ll have to kind of (come) see ... on Friday night.”
Whether it ends up being Hanks under center, Wright, or a combination of the two, the Warriors should be in good hands as both quarterbacks have been impressive on the field through two games.
Another stand-out player in the Warrior's recent win was two-way player Nikita
McCrimon. McCrimon, a senior, whose sophomore brother also contributed to the victory, is the team's lead wide receiver as well as a starting defensive back. McCrimon posted four catches, for 62 yards with a touchdown and two-point conversion, along with two tackles on defense.
McCrimon. McCrimon, a senior, whose sophomore brother also contributed to the victory, is the team's lead wide receiver as well as a starting defensive back. McCrimon posted four catches, for 62 yards with a touchdown and two-point conversion, along with two tackles on defense.
In response to his approach in practice this week, McCrimon stated, “Just keep everything slow, don’t overthink, if I make a mistake, and try to stay positive.”
McCrimon also mentioned that practices can be complicated from time to time since he plays both sides of the ball. He generally tries to keep his workload balanced but might focus slightly more on defense this week as the
team prepares for the Eagle’s explosive offense.
team prepares for the Eagle’s explosive offense.
Ultimately the Warriors and Eagles matchup should be exciting as both teams are coming off their first win of the season. The Warrior’s defense has been the team's strong suit while the Eagles have relied more on their offense.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at ALA Gilbert North.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.