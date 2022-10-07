Westwood needed a spark in the second half against Trevor Browne Thursday night.
Defense dominated the first two quarters, as both teams had miscues on offense and turnovers that eventually led to points. But second-half adjustments and a big-time performance from Westwood’s backfield proved to be the difference as the Warriors’ offense found a rhythm and the defense held off the Bruins en route to a 40-31 win.
“We were doing good things on offense we just turned the ball over a couple of times in the first half,” Westwood coach Brandon Large said. “We just had to take care of the football and do what we had to do to execute.”
“The guys fought. They battled and I’m proud of the way they played.”
Westwood got the scoring going early as junior quarterback Giordan Hanks led the Warriors down the field and connected with junior wideout Angelo Garcia from 13 yards out.
Trevor Browne responded in a hurry with a touchdown by senior CJ Greer. It was the first of two touchdowns on the night for Greer, who also had an interception. His second score came on Trevor Browne’s second possession to give it a one-score lead over Westwood in the second quarter.
But Westwood’s defend held and gave its offense a chance before the half. That’s when Nikita McCrimon, last week’s Arizona Cardinals Player of the Week for his performance against Marana, punched in a game-tying score just before the half.
That sparked a Warriors run.
“Our coaches told us to keep our heads up,” McCrimon said. “We knew we weren’t playing to the best of our ability. We just had to come out and play stronger. They were playing stronger than us, and we knew we had to come out and be more physical.”
Senior running back Porter Jefferies punched in a touchdown from 11 yards out after the break. A 43-yard field goal from the Bruins cut into Westwood’s lead.
The two teams then traded interceptions, and senior linebacker Brayden Adams took it the distance for a Westwood touchdown. The Warriors added two more scores on the night, an 8-yard pass from Hanks to Jefferies and an 11-yard pass to McCrimon.
Trevor Browne punched in a score of its own late but an onside kick recovery by the Warriors allowed them to go into victory formation to seal the game.
Hanks finished 8-of-15 for 72 yards and three touchdowns for Westwood. McCrimon, who is compared by his coaches to San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel for his ability to do everything for the Warriors, had 71 yards on the ground and a touchdown, as well as three receptions for 33 yards and another score.
Sterling Harris, a senior running back who played his first game since transferring from 2A Chandler Prep, had 18 carries for 80 yards for the Warriors. He, along with Jefferies and McCrimon, now create a dynamic backfield with three starting-caliber players toting the rock. As a team, Westwood rushed for 243 yards against the Bruins.
“Getting Sterling was huge for us,” Large said. “We also have Porter, who is dynamic, too. Porter helps us in a lot of ways. He’s kinda the glue for us. And obviously Nik is so, so dynamic. He can do it all for us.”
Despite three interceptions, Trevor Browne quarterback Andrew Romero completed 12 of his 226 pass attempts for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Luis Ponce was on the receiving end of one of those scores. He had seven catches total for 102 yards.
The win over a previously undefeated Trevor Browne team breathes even more life into Westwood, which just 10 days ago was facing a 1-3 record.
Now 3-3 heading into their bye week, the Warriors are confident. They know they control their own destiny for the postseason, a sign of what Large has begun to build in his first season leading the program.
“It feels really good,” Hanks said. “It feels good to be a part of a legacy and something great and getting this team to 3-3. We’re really looking forward to getting it to 4-3.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.