On September 9, a game between the Westwood Warriors and Dobson Mustangs, originally planned to start at 7 p.m., was delayed twice before its conclusion.
Although the weather was not great, the Warriors certainly were, winning the game 29-6 led by their defense racking up five interceptions. Approximately 19 minutes before game time, both teams were going through their normal pregame rituals, when the PA announcer declared that there would be a 30- minute lightning delay.
Both teams rushed back to their locker rooms with disappointment, before the
game eventually began at 7:23 p.m. The first quarter was anticlimactic due to the defensive juggernaut on both sides, resulting in only 124 total yards from scrimmage. Westwood appeared to have two drives with chances for scores before sacks and penalties set them back. In their first drive of the second quarter, the Mustangs came out firing, completing five passes in five attempts.
The possession culminated with a five-yard touchdown on a wide receiver screen as rain poured down. The Warriors were able to negate the momentum with a blocked extra point. These six points would be the Mustang’s only points in the game. Thunder roared as the two teams headed back to their sidelines, causing another thirty-minute lightning delay.
“The second one our guys did a great job of responding," Large said of the weather delays.
Coming out of the interlude, the Warriors put together a three-play touchdown
drive, led by quarterback Giordan Hanks who rushed for 59 yards for the score.
“I do enjoy (running) the ball, but my first priority is definitely passing it to my
receivers,” Hanks said.
In response to his defense’s blocked kick, Large elected to try a two-point
conversion, which worked to perfection as Hanks tossed a 2-yard throw to number 8, James Wright. Wright would later have a defensive interception and two passing touchdowns in the game, proving himself as a captain for Westwood.
Large, searching for his first win as a head coach, had trickery up his sleeve as
the Warriors converted an onside kick following their eight-point drive. Despite the great special teams play, the offense was again stymied by a sack and a penalty.
Dobson’s redemption drive came to a halt, as on the second play, defensive back Ross Driggs picked off Jordan Legg, his first of two in the game.
“They throw it my way, I’m going to try to go get it every time," Driggs said.
Shortly before the second half, the Warriors seemingly had a second
touchdown which was brought back by a penalty. Even though they were only up 8-6 at halftime, it felt as though the Warriors had dominated the game and would ultimately break away in the second half. Driggs recorded his second interception of the game on the Mustang’s fifth play of the half. This led to a Warriors score on a 35-yard throw from Hanks to wide receiver Saveon McCrimon.
The Warriors led 15-6 heading into the fourth. In the fourth quarter, Westwood began to pile it on. Dobson’s offense stood no chance against the Warrior’s secondary. Early in the fourth quarter, Wright picked up his interception.
More of the same came in two of the final three drives.
Kamari Sleet recorded two interceptions in the final minutes. Two long passing plays by backup quarterback James Wright brought Westwood’s total up to 29.
Large praised the defense.
“Getting five turnovers is huge," he said. "Anytime you win the turnover battle, you put yourself in a good position to win the game.”
The Warriors look to repeat as victors in their next game against ALA-Gilbert North, again as visitors.
