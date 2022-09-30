On Sept. 29, Westwood’s girl's badminton team played an away game against Dobson and despite their amazing start to the season, they lost all nine matches.
High school badminton is quickly gaining popularity in Mesa Public Schools. Typically, it is not a contest that is well known by sports fans. However, it creates plenty of opportunities for high school students to pursue an extracurricular activity that also provides exercise and friendships.
Badminton competitions consist of nine total matches. The first six matches are singles while the final three are doubles.
One player is selected from each team to play against the other. The two opponents play a best of three series, each game to 21 points. Players stand on opposite sides of the court separated by a net, similar to tennis. The objective of the sport is to not let the birdie hit the ground on your side of the court. Points are gained each time a player allows the birdie to land on their side, a player fails to hit the birdie over the net or a player hits the birdie out of bounds.
The six singles matches all took place simultaneously. There were five nets lined up in the big gym with another court available in Dobson’s smaller gym for the sixth matchup. Both coaches constantly switched between gyms to give their best efforts to support their players.
“There’s only one me. That was hard because I couldn’t see everything all at once. It’s hard to be there emotionally for them,” said head coach Meg Bowman.
Unlike other high school sports, there are no official referees for badminton. Players are expected to keep score themselves and make fair decisions on controversial plays. Once the match is completed, the two opponents walk over to the scorekeepers and provide the results. It is crucial that both teams are honorable so scores and records are accurate.
Following the conclusion of each singles match, players take a seat on their team’s bench and continue to cheer on their teammates whose matches have yet to finish.
Westwood was 8-1 heading into Thursday night's matchup. Dobson was 8-2. Prior to the game, it was clear by the focus shown by both teams that they were aware of the quality of the opposition.
Dobson celebrated senior night before the matches commenced. Perhaps that gave their team extra motivation and a slim advantage which led to their domination.
Although Westwood lost all nine of their matchups, the singles battles were fairly close and well played by both sides.
It was the doubles matchups that Westwood struggled with. Despite great play in doubles in other games this season, Dobson seemed more prepared to handle the different style of play.
“In doubles, I need to do a better job communicating and hitting the birdie in better spots,” junior Lizeth Torres Nuñez said.
Communication is very important during doubles in badminton. Players often shout “yours” or “mine” when the birdie is in the air to determine which of the teammates will return the hit.
“You need to communicate. That’s one of the most important things in doubles. There are two players on the court. It’s not safe if you don’t communicate,” said sophomore Camilla Rodriguez Corona.
Westwood will have a long time to mull over their disappointing performance as they won’t play their next game until Oct. 11 against Mountain View.
