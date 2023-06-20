Section 7 has long established itself as the top high school basketball showcase event in the western part of the United States.
The event attracts teams from as far as Florida, housing teams under one roof for a weekend filled with four games in front of several hundred college coaches. It’s an event that often sees scholarships handed out to players.
But it was always missing one thing: a large girls’ division.
That’s why Matt King and the rest of his team with the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association Set out to change that this year.
Instead of a couple dozen local girls’ programs playing on one night before the boys take over, they got their own weekend.
“It’s amazing to have this, it’s amazing to see,” Seton Catholic coach Karen Self said. “I’m super excited because we had some good teams from California, from Idaho. It’s an opportunity for us to see the next level of basketball.”
More than 130 teams from across the western part of the United States flocked to State Farm Stadium June 15-17 for the girls’ weekend of Section 7.
The event attracted some of the top teams in the country, including Lone Peak from Utah, Etiwanda from California and several from across Arizona.
Seton Catholic, which Self has built into a power in the state, attended the event for the first time. Self wasn’t taken back by the site of the tournament – she’s coached in big venues both for club ball and high school – but the number of college coaches in attendance was impressive to her.
Previously, college coaches were limited to the number of days and timeframe they were able to recruit in-person. That, in Self’s opinion, limited Section 7’s ability to hold a girls’ weekend alongside the boys. But now that the NCAA has shifted its timeframe, it opened up the door for girls to thrive over the course of three days.
“I think there was the capacity for it years ago but because it wasn’t an NCAA evaluation period I don’t think they opened it up that big,” Self said. “It’s incredibly helpful. They’ve shortened the NCAA viewing periods in July from 22 days down to like eight so it’s important to get every opportunity you can to be in front of coaches.”
Like Seton Catholic, Perry’s players also felt as if they were more appreciated for the addition of a full girls’ weekend.
The Pumas found themselves front and center right away at Section 7, playing in the premier bracket featuring some of the top teams in the country. They played on one of two courts that feature grandstands court side, along with numerous tables and chairs that were filled by college coaches for their first game of the weekend.
“It’s huge,” Perry coach Andrew Curtis said. “There could be a girl that picks up a Division I offer that nobody knew about. Make some plays, show out and you could change your life.”
Perry junior guard Sage Henry said the atmosphere was the most notable difference from last year to this year.
“The atmosphere is a lot different from last year,” Henry said. “Seeing all the college coaches watch us on the court, we just have to do our best.”
Dobson, which won its bracket, was also a first-time participant in the showcase. Head coach Henry Bribiescas said the ability to play teams from out of state was a unique experience.
“I’ve been in the sport for over 25 years and events like this, this showcases all the girls,” Dobson coach Henry Bribiescas said. “We love playing out of state teams. That makes us better here in Arizona. I think it’s a great opportunity for our girls to play in this type of setting.”
Another first-time participant was Crismon, a young team with just two juniors on the roster and the rest sophomores or freshman.
Head coach Riley Williams said her goal when she was hired to build the program was to establish it as a power in the East Valley, much like what has already been done at neighboring schools.
She said Section 7 not only allowed her kids the early opportunity to get in front of college coaches, but to also market the program. She hopes to become a yearly attendee.
“We absolutely want to be a part of it,” Williams said. “It’s a great tournament and it’s well run. The teams here are phenomenal. We want to be a part of it and hopefully get up into that upper tier.”
Mesquite coach Candice Gonzales and her daughter, junior guard Kahlia, said the atmosphere was the biggest difference from last season.
Aside from girls’ playing more games throughout an entire weekend versus one game last summer, the energy in the building with well over 100 college coaches and fans made the tournament that much better.
“It kinda feels like it’s putting girls’ basketball on the map,” Candice Gonzales said. “People are going to want to start coming. I think it’s going to grow and get bigger the more we put it out there. It gives me chills just talking about it because it’s so good. I love it.”
Mountain Pointe’s girls’ made a run to the title game of their respective bracket. In their minds, they came in as underdogs.
It was the first appearance at such an event for the Pride, coming off a season where they secured a playoff victory for the first time in years.
Zoe Carrillo, a senior captain, said her goal was to put Mountain Pointe on the map and show the program belongs in tournaments of this caliber. She also aimed to showcase her skills in front of coaches.
“For the team I think it’s a really good opportunity for all of us,” Carrillo said. “I’ve been wanting to be here since my freshman year. I feel like the whole team belonged here. Hard work pays off, that’s what our team is about.”
Fresh off its Open Division championship, Desert Vista was alongside Perry in one of the toughest brackets at Section 7. Led by new head coach Erin O’Bryan, the Thunder finished 2-2 in tournament play.
It was the first time the team was able to start building chemistry with O’Bryan and some new pieces to the roster. And they were able to do it in one of the best settings for high school basketball, and one that now has officially put the sport in Arizona on the map.
“This just shows we value girls’ basketball in the state of Arizona,” O’Bryan said. “We’ve got a lot of talent here and we’ve had a lot of talent in the past. Just having an event here for the local kids and for kids to come in and see what our competition is like, it’s a big deal for us.”
