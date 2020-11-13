Week 7 scoreboard
Zach Alvira/Tribune Staff

Thursday, Nov. 12

Casa Grande 49 at Dobson 0

Friday, Nov. 13

6A

Chaparral 28 at Centennial 42

Highland 19 at Chandler 42

Westwood 12 at Corona del Sol 44

Casteel 24 at Desert Ridge 17

Higley 36 at Hamilton 42

Basha 27 at Mountain View 20

Pinnacle 52 at Perry 20

Mountain Pointe 15 at Queen Creek 57

Mesa 41 at Skyline 13

Red Mountain 21 at Williams Field 18

5A

Cactus Shadows 14 at Desert Mountain 41

Maricopa 7 at Gilbert 13

Saguaro 26 at Horizon 0

North Canyon 8 at McClintock 34

4A

Tempe 26 at Buckeye 42

Seton Catholic 15 at Marcos de Niza 63

ALA-Queen Creek 24 at Northwest Christian 3

Arcadia 15 at Peoria 18

Combs 14 at Poston Butte 44

3A

ALA-Gilbert North 42 at ALA-Ironwood 13

AZ College Prep 56 at Coronado 7

San Tan Foothills 35 at Eastmark 15

Coolidge 6 at Gilbert Christian 35

Show Low 2 at Valley Christian 34

2A

Holbrook 48 at Arete Prep 64

Scottsdale Prep 7 at Scottsdale Christian 49

San Tan Charter 6 at St. Johns 49

1A

Tempe Prep 20 at Bagdad 62

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

