Thursday, Nov. 12
Casa Grande 49 at Dobson 0
Friday, Nov. 13
6A
Chaparral 28 at Centennial 42
Highland 19 at Chandler 42
Westwood 12 at Corona del Sol 44
Casteel 24 at Desert Ridge 17
Higley 36 at Hamilton 42
Basha 27 at Mountain View 20
Pinnacle 52 at Perry 20
Mountain Pointe 15 at Queen Creek 57
Mesa 41 at Skyline 13
Red Mountain 21 at Williams Field 18
5A
Cactus Shadows 14 at Desert Mountain 41
Maricopa 7 at Gilbert 13
Saguaro 26 at Horizon 0
North Canyon 8 at McClintock 34
4A
Tempe 26 at Buckeye 42
Seton Catholic 15 at Marcos de Niza 63
ALA-Queen Creek 24 at Northwest Christian 3
Arcadia 15 at Peoria 18
Combs 14 at Poston Butte 44
3A
ALA-Gilbert North 42 at ALA-Ironwood 13
AZ College Prep 56 at Coronado 7
San Tan Foothills 35 at Eastmark 15
Coolidge 6 at Gilbert Christian 35
Show Low 2 at Valley Christian 34
2A
Holbrook 48 at Arete Prep 64
Scottsdale Prep 7 at Scottsdale Christian 49
San Tan Charter 6 at St. Johns 49
1A
Tempe Prep 20 at Bagdad 62
