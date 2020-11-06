Scoreboard
Zach Alvira/Tribune Staff

Thursday, Nov. 5

Dobson 0 at Corona del Sol 51

Friday, Nov. 6

6A

Higley 20 at Cesar Chavez 17

Casteel 36 at Chaparral 53

Williams Field 21 at Desert Ridge 10

Hamilton 46 at Highland 26

Basha 56 at Mesa 24

Mountain View 27 at Mountain Pointe 20

Red Mountain 29 at Queen Creek 36

Skyline 20 at Westwood 36

5A

Combs 12 at Gilbert 37

McClintock 42 at Paradise Valley 10

Desert Mountain 10 at Sunnyslope 21

4A

Marcos de Niza 21 at Mesquite 44

Poston Butte 22 at Peoria 28

ALA-Queen Creek 58 at Seton Catholic 21

Arcadia 62 at Tempe 27

3A

Coolidge 6 at ALA-Gilbert 35

Santa Cruz 43 at AZ College Prep 37

Gilbert Christian 45 at Eastmark 40

Valley Christian 54 at Payson 28

ALA-Ironwood 8 at Pusch Ridge 70

Coronado 0 at Round Valley 61

San Tan Foothills 13 at Thatcher 39

2A

San Tan Charter 26 at Miami 32

North Pointe Prep 0 at Scottsdale Prep 47

Arete Prep 6 at St. Johns 49

1A

Anthem Prep 48 at Tempe Prep 32

Cicero Prep at Lincoln Prep

Saturday, Nov. 7

Scottsdale Christian at Valley Lutheran (at Phoenix Christian), 1 p.m.

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.