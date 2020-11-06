Thursday, Nov. 5
Dobson 0 at Corona del Sol 51
Friday, Nov. 6
6A
Higley 20 at Cesar Chavez 17
Casteel 36 at Chaparral 53
Williams Field 21 at Desert Ridge 10
Hamilton 46 at Highland 26
Basha 56 at Mesa 24
Mountain View 27 at Mountain Pointe 20
Red Mountain 29 at Queen Creek 36
Skyline 20 at Westwood 36
5A
Combs 12 at Gilbert 37
McClintock 42 at Paradise Valley 10
Desert Mountain 10 at Sunnyslope 21
4A
Marcos de Niza 21 at Mesquite 44
Poston Butte 22 at Peoria 28
ALA-Queen Creek 58 at Seton Catholic 21
Arcadia 62 at Tempe 27
3A
Coolidge 6 at ALA-Gilbert 35
Santa Cruz 43 at AZ College Prep 37
Gilbert Christian 45 at Eastmark 40
Valley Christian 54 at Payson 28
ALA-Ironwood 8 at Pusch Ridge 70
Coronado 0 at Round Valley 61
San Tan Foothills 13 at Thatcher 39
2A
San Tan Charter 26 at Miami 32
North Pointe Prep 0 at Scottsdale Prep 47
Arete Prep 6 at St. Johns 49
1A
Anthem Prep 48 at Tempe Prep 32
Cicero Prep at Lincoln Prep
Saturday, Nov. 7
Scottsdale Christian at Valley Lutheran (at Phoenix Christian), 1 p.m.
