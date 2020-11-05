Week 6 prep football schedule
Pablo Robles/Tribune Staff

All games scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff unless noted. 

Thursday, Nov. 5

Dobson at Corona del Sol

Friday, Nov. 6

6A

Higley at Cesar Chavez

Casteel at Chaparral

Williams Field at Desert Ridge

Hamilton at Highland

Basha at Mesa

Mountain View at Mountain Pointe

Higley at Perry

Red Mountain at Queen Creek

Skyline at Westwood

5A

Saguaro at Campo Verde

Combs at Gilbert

McClintock at Paradise Valley

Desert Mountain at Sunnyslope

4A

Casa Grande at Ben Franklin

Marcos de Niza at Mesquite

Poston Butte at Peoria

ALA-Queen Creek at Seton Catholic

Arcadia at Tempe

3A

Coolidge at ALA-Gilbert

Santa Cruz at AZ College Prep

Gilbert Christian at Eastmark

Valley Christian at Payson

ALA-Ironwood at Pusch Ridge

Coronado at Round Valley

San Tan Foothills at Thatcher

2A

San Tan Charter at Miami

North Pointe Prep at Scottsdale Prep

Arete Prep at St. Johns

1A

Anthem Prep at Tempe Prep, 6 p.m.

Cicero Prep at Lincoln Prep

Saturday, Nov. 7

Scottsdale Christian at Valley Lutheran (at Phoenix Christian), 1 p.m.

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

