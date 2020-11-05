All games scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff unless noted.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Dobson at Corona del Sol
Friday, Nov. 6
6A
Higley at Cesar Chavez
Casteel at Chaparral
Williams Field at Desert Ridge
Hamilton at Highland
Basha at Mesa
Mountain View at Mountain Pointe
Higley at Perry
Red Mountain at Queen Creek
Skyline at Westwood
5A
Saguaro at Campo Verde
Combs at Gilbert
McClintock at Paradise Valley
Desert Mountain at Sunnyslope
4A
Casa Grande at Ben Franklin
Marcos de Niza at Mesquite
Poston Butte at Peoria
ALA-Queen Creek at Seton Catholic
Arcadia at Tempe
3A
Coolidge at ALA-Gilbert
Santa Cruz at AZ College Prep
Gilbert Christian at Eastmark
Valley Christian at Payson
ALA-Ironwood at Pusch Ridge
Coronado at Round Valley
San Tan Foothills at Thatcher
2A
San Tan Charter at Miami
North Pointe Prep at Scottsdale Prep
Arete Prep at St. Johns
1A
Anthem Prep at Tempe Prep, 6 p.m.
Cicero Prep at Lincoln Prep
Saturday, Nov. 7
Scottsdale Christian at Valley Lutheran (at Phoenix Christian), 1 p.m.
