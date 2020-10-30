Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.
Ben Franklin 16 at ALA-Queen Creek 58
Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.
6A
Basha 48 at Canyon View 0
Saguaro 48 at Casteel 20
Chandler 31 at Centennial 7
Mountain Pointe 9 at Corona del Sol 45
Hamilton 38 at Desert Vista 17
Shadow Ridge 48 at Dobson 9
Queen Creek 24 at Highland 7
Williams Field 28 at Higley 27
Chaparral 27 at Liberty 53
Desert Edge 28 at Mesa 17
Westwood 8 at Mountain View 32
Skyline 10 at Red Mountain 46
5A
Salpointe Catholic 21 at Campo Verde 14
Gilbert 46 at Mesquite 47
Maricopa 0 at Notre Dame Prep 47
McClintock 8 at Sunnyslope 28
4A
Apache Junction 49 at Arcadia 27
Greenway 17 at Marcos de Niza 21
Poston Butte 49 at Tempe 13
Seton Catholic at Youngker -- Canceled
3A
Eastmark 27 at ALA-Ironwood 12
Valley Christian 0 at AZ College Prep 7
Payson at Coronado
Pusch Ridge 48 at San Tan Foothills 13
Gilbert Christian 0 at ALA-Gilbert North 35
2A
Arete Prep 34 at San Tan Charter 36
Camp Verde at Scottsdale Prep
Scottsdale Christian at Valley Lutheran
1A
Lincoln Prep 24 at Duncan 22
