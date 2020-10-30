Week 5 scores
Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Ben Franklin 16 at ALA-Queen Creek 58

Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

6A

Basha 48 at Canyon View 0

Saguaro 48 at Casteel 20

Chandler 31 at Centennial 7

Mountain Pointe 9 at Corona del Sol 45

Hamilton 38 at Desert Vista 17

Shadow Ridge 48 at Dobson 9

Queen Creek 24 at Highland 7

Williams Field 28 at Higley 27

Chaparral 27 at Liberty 53

Desert Edge 28 at Mesa 17

Westwood 8 at Mountain View 32

Skyline 10 at Red Mountain 46

5A

Salpointe Catholic 21 at Campo Verde 14

Gilbert 46 at Mesquite 47

Maricopa 0 at Notre Dame Prep 47

McClintock 8 at Sunnyslope 28

4A

Apache Junction 49 at Arcadia 27

Greenway 17 at Marcos de Niza 21

Poston Butte 49 at Tempe 13

Seton Catholic at Youngker -- Canceled

3A

Eastmark 27 at ALA-Ironwood 12

Valley Christian 0 at AZ College Prep 7

Payson at Coronado

Pusch Ridge 48 at San Tan Foothills 13

Gilbert Christian 0 at ALA-Gilbert North 35

2A

Arete Prep 34 at San Tan Charter 36

Camp Verde at Scottsdale Prep

Scottsdale Christian at Valley Lutheran

1A

Lincoln Prep 24 at Duncan 22

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

