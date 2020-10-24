6A
Hamilton 13 at Saguaro 7
Brophy 0 at Chaparral 35
Mountain View 35 at Desert Vista 21
Chandler 63 at Higley 7
Corona del Sol 52 at Mesa 7
Basha 24 at Mountain Pointe 0
Highland 42 at Perry 9
Liberty 35 at Queen Creek 28
McClintock 27 at Skyline 28
Dobson 23 at Westwood 12
Casteel 28 at Williams Field 31
5A
Notre Dame 12 at Campo Verde 27
Gilbert 7 at Horizon 49
Tempe at Canyon View (Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.)
4A
Apache Junction 67 at Poston Butte 49 (Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.)
Marcos de Niza 28 at ALA-Queen Creek 59
Benjamin Franklin 0 at Peoria 39
Mesquite 50 at Seton Catholic 8
3A
Blue Ridge 42 at AZ College Prep 37
Eastmark 7 at Coolidge 33
Valley Christian 30 at Florence 7
ALA-Ironwood 20 at Gilbert Christian 63
ALA-Gilbert 28 at Thatcher 14
2A
Globe 26 at Arete Prep 34
Heritage Academy Laveen 18 at Chandler Prep 49
San Tan Charter 42 at Holbrook 15
Camp Verde 6 at Scottsdale Christian 37
1A
Cicero Prep 0 at St. David 36
Lincoln Prep 8 at Salome 20
Tempe Prep 7 at Superior 54
