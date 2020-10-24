Scoreboard
6A

Hamilton 13 at Saguaro 7

Brophy 0 at Chaparral 35

Mountain View 35 at Desert Vista 21

Chandler 63 at Higley 7

Corona del Sol 52 at Mesa 7

Basha 24 at Mountain Pointe 0

Highland 42 at Perry 9

Liberty 35 at Queen Creek 28

McClintock 27 at Skyline 28

Dobson 23 at Westwood 12

Casteel 28 at Williams Field 31

5A

Notre Dame 12 at Campo Verde 27

Gilbert 7 at Horizon 49

Tempe at Canyon View (Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.)

4A

Apache Junction 67 at Poston Butte 49 (Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.)

Marcos de Niza 28 at ALA-Queen Creek 59

Benjamin Franklin 0 at Peoria 39

Mesquite 50 at Seton Catholic 8

3A

Blue Ridge 42 at AZ College Prep 37

Eastmark 7 at Coolidge 33

Valley Christian 30 at Florence 7

ALA-Ironwood 20 at Gilbert Christian 63

ALA-Gilbert 28 at Thatcher 14

2A

Globe 26 at Arete Prep 34

Heritage Academy Laveen 18 at Chandler Prep 49

San Tan Charter 42 at Holbrook 15

Camp Verde 6 at Scottsdale Christian 37

1A

Cicero Prep 0 at St. David 36

Lincoln Prep 8 at Salome 20

Tempe Prep 7 at Superior 54

