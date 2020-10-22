Week 4 schedule
All games scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23 unless noted.

6A

Hamilton at Saguaro (6 p.m.)

Brophy at Chaparral

Mountain View at Desert Vista

Chandler at Higley

Corona del Sol at Mesa

Basha at Mountain Pointe

Highland at Perry

Liberty at Queen Creek

Desert Ridge at Red Mountain -- canceled

McClintock at Skyline

Dobson at Westwood

Casteel at Williams Field

5A

Notre Dame at Campo Verde

Casa Grande at Desert Mountain

Gilbert at Horizon

Tempe at Canyon View (Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.)

4A

Apache Junction at Poston Butte (Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.)

Marcos de Niza at ALA-Queen Creek

Benjamin Franklin at Peoria

Mesquite at Seton Catholic

3A

Blue Ridge at AZ College Prep

Eastmark at Coolidge

Valley Christian at Florence

ALA-Ironwood at Gilbert Christian

ALA-Gilbert at Thatcher

2A

Globe at Arete Prep

Heritage Academy Laveen at Chandler Prep

San Tan Charter at Holbrook

Scottsdale Prep at North Pointe Prep

Camp Verde at Scottsdale Christian

1A

Cicero Prep at St. David

Lincoln Prep at Salome

Tempe Prep at Superior

