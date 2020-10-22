All games scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23 unless noted.
6A
Hamilton at Saguaro (6 p.m.)
Brophy at Chaparral
Mountain View at Desert Vista
Chandler at Higley
Corona del Sol at Mesa
Basha at Mountain Pointe
Highland at Perry
Liberty at Queen Creek
Desert Ridge at Red Mountain -- canceled
McClintock at Skyline
Dobson at Westwood
Casteel at Williams Field
5A
Notre Dame at Campo Verde
Casa Grande at Desert Mountain
Gilbert at Horizon
Tempe at Canyon View (Saturday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.)
4A
Apache Junction at Poston Butte (Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m.)
Marcos de Niza at ALA-Queen Creek
Benjamin Franklin at Peoria
Mesquite at Seton Catholic
3A
Blue Ridge at AZ College Prep
Eastmark at Coolidge
Valley Christian at Florence
ALA-Ironwood at Gilbert Christian
ALA-Gilbert at Thatcher
2A
Globe at Arete Prep
Heritage Academy Laveen at Chandler Prep
San Tan Charter at Holbrook
Scottsdale Prep at North Pointe Prep
Camp Verde at Scottsdale Christian
1A
Cicero Prep at St. David
Lincoln Prep at Salome
Tempe Prep at Superior
