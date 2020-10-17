Scoreboard photo
Pablo Robles/Tribune Staff

6A

Desert Vista 24 at Basha 38

Queen Creek 7 at Casteel 12

Perry 0 at Chandler 55

Skyline 0 at Corona del Sol 35

Mesa 34 at Dobson 7

O’Connor 13 at Highland 47

Desert Ridge 21 at Higley 42

Red Mountain 13 at Mountain View 16

Mountain Pointe 30 at Shadow Ridge 39

Westwood 12 at Valley Vista 21

Centennial 14 at Williams Field 8

5A

Desert Mountain 49 at Barry Goldwater 21 (Thursday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.)

Horizon 49 at Apollo 7

Campo Verde 19 at Gilbert 0

Saguaro 70 at Maricopa 14

Cactus Shadows 37 at McClintock 0

Notre Dame Prep 10 at Mountain Ridge 28

4A

Estrella Foothills 29 at Apache Junction 52

Glendale 38 at Arcadia 21

Poston Butte 46 at Ben Franklin 15

ALA-Queen Creek 42 at Mesquite 60

Seton Catholic 0 at St. Mary’s 48

Marcos de Niza 48 at Tempe 6

3A

ALA-Ironwood 0 at Coolidge 56

ALA-Gilbert 47 at Eastmark 0

AZ College Prep 19 at Payson 14

Winslow 7 at Valley Christian 61

Gilbert Christian at Florence (Saturday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.)

2A

Arete Prep 16 at Miami 28

Scottsdale Christian 54 at North Pointe Prep 8

Globe 6 at San Tan Charter 28

Veritas Prep 14 at Scottsdale Prep 21

Chandler Prep 22 at Sequoia Pathway 24

1A

Superior 79 at Cicero Prep 6

Tempe Prep 46 at Lincoln Prep 32

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.