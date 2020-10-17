6A
Desert Vista 24 at Basha 38
Queen Creek 7 at Casteel 12
Perry 0 at Chandler 55
Skyline 0 at Corona del Sol 35
Mesa 34 at Dobson 7
O’Connor 13 at Highland 47
Desert Ridge 21 at Higley 42
Red Mountain 13 at Mountain View 16
Mountain Pointe 30 at Shadow Ridge 39
Westwood 12 at Valley Vista 21
Centennial 14 at Williams Field 8
5A
Desert Mountain 49 at Barry Goldwater 21 (Thursday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.)
Horizon 49 at Apollo 7
Campo Verde 19 at Gilbert 0
Saguaro 70 at Maricopa 14
Cactus Shadows 37 at McClintock 0
Notre Dame Prep 10 at Mountain Ridge 28
4A
Estrella Foothills 29 at Apache Junction 52
Glendale 38 at Arcadia 21
Poston Butte 46 at Ben Franklin 15
ALA-Queen Creek 42 at Mesquite 60
Seton Catholic 0 at St. Mary’s 48
Marcos de Niza 48 at Tempe 6
3A
ALA-Ironwood 0 at Coolidge 56
ALA-Gilbert 47 at Eastmark 0
AZ College Prep 19 at Payson 14
Winslow 7 at Valley Christian 61
Gilbert Christian at Florence (Saturday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.)
2A
Arete Prep 16 at Miami 28
Scottsdale Christian 54 at North Pointe Prep 8
Globe 6 at San Tan Charter 28
Veritas Prep 14 at Scottsdale Prep 21
Chandler Prep 22 at Sequoia Pathway 24
1A
Superior 79 at Cicero Prep 6
Tempe Prep 46 at Lincoln Prep 32
