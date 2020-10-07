Week 2 Football Schedule
Pablo Robles/Tribune Staff

6A

Corona del Sol at Basha

Skyline at Boulder Creek

Saguaro at Brophy

Higley at Casteel

Pinnacle at Chandler

Mountain View at Dobson

Perry at Hamilton

Desert Vista at Highland

Gilbert at Mesa

Centennial at Mountain Pointe

Desert Ridge at Mountain Ridge

Valley Vista at Notre Dame

Williams Field at Queen Creek

Liberty at Red Mountain

Westwood at Shadow Ridge

5A

Raymond S. Kellis at Campo Verde

McClintock at Desert Mountain

Horizon at Millennium

Valley Vista at Notre Dame

Ironwood at Seton Catholic

Mesquite at Sunrise Mountain

4A

ALA-Queen Creek at Buckeye

Tempe at Combs

Benjamin Franklin at Marcos de Niza

Arcadia at Poston Butte

Apache Junction at Prescott

3A

San Tan Foothills at ALA-Gilbert

Gilbert Christian at AZ College Prep

Coronado at Blue Ridge

Bourgade Catholic at Eastmark

Phoenix Christian at Valley Christian

2A

North Pointe Prep at Chandler Prep (Thursday, Oct. 8)

Glendale Prep at Arete Prep

Morenci at San Tan Charter

Heritage Academy Laveen at Scottsdale Christian

Scottsdale Prep at Arizona Lutheran

1A

Tempe Prep at Fort Thomas

Lincoln Prep at Superior

Cicero Prep at Bagdad

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

