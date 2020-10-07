6A
Corona del Sol at Basha
Skyline at Boulder Creek
Saguaro at Brophy
Higley at Casteel
Pinnacle at Chandler
Mountain View at Dobson
Perry at Hamilton
Desert Vista at Highland
Gilbert at Mesa
Centennial at Mountain Pointe
Desert Ridge at Mountain Ridge
Valley Vista at Notre Dame
Williams Field at Queen Creek
Liberty at Red Mountain
Westwood at Shadow Ridge
5A
Raymond S. Kellis at Campo Verde
McClintock at Desert Mountain
Horizon at Millennium
Valley Vista at Notre Dame
Ironwood at Seton Catholic
Mesquite at Sunrise Mountain
4A
ALA-Queen Creek at Buckeye
Tempe at Combs
Benjamin Franklin at Marcos de Niza
Arcadia at Poston Butte
Apache Junction at Prescott
3A
San Tan Foothills at ALA-Gilbert
Gilbert Christian at AZ College Prep
Coronado at Blue Ridge
Bourgade Catholic at Eastmark
Phoenix Christian at Valley Christian
2A
North Pointe Prep at Chandler Prep (Thursday, Oct. 8)
Glendale Prep at Arete Prep
Morenci at San Tan Charter
Heritage Academy Laveen at Scottsdale Christian
Scottsdale Prep at Arizona Lutheran
1A
Tempe Prep at Fort Thomas
Lincoln Prep at Superior
Cicero Prep at Bagdad
