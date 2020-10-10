East Valley Football Scoreboard

Highland’s Max Davis attempts to dive for the goal line in the Hawks’ 42-10 win over Desert Vista on Friday night.

 Photo courtesy Donna Mundy Photography

6A

Corona del Sol 28 at Basha 24

Skyline 0 at Boulder Creek 46

Higley 24 at Casteel 25

Pinnacle 0 at Chandler 64

Mountain View 42 at Dobson 0

Perry 22 at Hamilton 64

Desert Vista 10 at Highland 42

Gilbert 14 at Mesa 21

Centennial 37 at Mountain Pointe 0

Desert Ridge 34 at Mountain Ridge 14

Williams Field 6 at Queen Creek 37

Liberty 30 at Red Mountain 0

Westwood 21 at Shadow Ridge 48

5A

Saguaro 27 at Brophy 0

Valley Vista 6 at Notre Dame 28

Raymond S. Kellis 7 at Campo Verde 56

McClintock 10 at Desert Mountain 24

Horizon 48 at Millennium 6

4A

Mesquite 40 at Sunrise Mountain 46

ALA-Queen Creek 59 at Buckeye 28

Ironwood 47 at Seton Catholic 6

Tempe 7 at Combs 47

Benjamin Franklin 7 at Marcos de Niza 21

Arcadia 7 at Poston Butte 50

Apache Junction 23 at Prescott 20

3A

San Tan Foothills 14 at ALA-Gilbert 42

ALA-Ironwood 0 at AZ College Prep 54

Bourgade Catholic 42 at Eastmark 0

Phoenix Christian 7 at Valley Christian 21

2A

North Pointe Prep 6 at Chandler Prep 52 (Thursday, Oct. 8)

Glendale Prep 58 at Arete Prep 57

Morenci 21 at San Tan Charter 14

Heritage Academy Laveen 0 at Scottsdale Christian 67

Scottsdale Prep 27 at Arizona Lutheran 26

1A

Tempe Prep 56 at Fort Thomas 6

Lincoln Prep 6 at Superior 44

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

