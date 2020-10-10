6A
Corona del Sol 28 at Basha 24
Skyline 0 at Boulder Creek 46
Higley 24 at Casteel 25
Pinnacle 0 at Chandler 64
Mountain View 42 at Dobson 0
Perry 22 at Hamilton 64
Desert Vista 10 at Highland 42
Gilbert 14 at Mesa 21
Centennial 37 at Mountain Pointe 0
Desert Ridge 34 at Mountain Ridge 14
Williams Field 6 at Queen Creek 37
Liberty 30 at Red Mountain 0
Westwood 21 at Shadow Ridge 48
5A
Saguaro 27 at Brophy 0
Valley Vista 6 at Notre Dame 28
Raymond S. Kellis 7 at Campo Verde 56
McClintock 10 at Desert Mountain 24
Horizon 48 at Millennium 6
4A
Mesquite 40 at Sunrise Mountain 46
ALA-Queen Creek 59 at Buckeye 28
Ironwood 47 at Seton Catholic 6
Tempe 7 at Combs 47
Benjamin Franklin 7 at Marcos de Niza 21
Arcadia 7 at Poston Butte 50
Apache Junction 23 at Prescott 20
3A
San Tan Foothills 14 at ALA-Gilbert 42
ALA-Ironwood 0 at AZ College Prep 54
Bourgade Catholic 42 at Eastmark 0
Phoenix Christian 7 at Valley Christian 21
2A
North Pointe Prep 6 at Chandler Prep 52 (Thursday, Oct. 8)
Glendale Prep 58 at Arete Prep 57
Morenci 21 at San Tan Charter 14
Heritage Academy Laveen 0 at Scottsdale Christian 67
Scottsdale Prep 27 at Arizona Lutheran 26
1A
Tempe Prep 56 at Fort Thomas 6
Lincoln Prep 6 at Superior 44
