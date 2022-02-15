Greg Haagsma had to rebuild the entire boys’ basketball roster at Valley Christian heading into the 2021-22 season.
The head basketball coach and school athletic director graduated 10 of the 12 players on a team that lost just one game all year. But that lone loss came during the playoffs, cutting short the Trojans’ bid for a 3A state title.
Haagsma welcomed in a number of new players to the varsity level – four of which are freshman that see a considerable amount of playing time and have made a dramatic impact. He also welcomed in transfers Caleb and Luke Shaw from PHH Prep and Jaylen Lee from Canada.
The result: Valley Christian is now one of the top teams in the state, let alone the 3A Conference.
“We’re a little more athletic at the top this year,” Haagsma said. “We’ve had teams that were just as skilled. But when you combine all the different aspects of what makes a basketball team good, I would say this team probably has it in the athleticism category. That’s what makes them different from some of the teams in the past.”
Valley Christian took the summer circuit by storm, competing at a high level at Section 7, the massive multi-state tournament that returned this past year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Trojans faced a variety of out-of-state teams at State Farm Stadium and neighboring Kellis High School in Glendale for the tournament.
They later went on to play in more contests outside of Arizona in the fall to prepare for the winter Arizona Interscholastic Association season.
Haagsma believes playing in multiple tournaments helped his team mature and build chemistry. After all, only one player from last year’s roster remained. Only one player – senior Austyn Gerard – was at the school when Valley Christian won its most recent boys’ basketball championship in 2019.
“We had a lot of growth to do,” Haagsma said. “We aren’t a school that practices every day in the summer. We had so many new pieces that had to get to know each other a little bit. That didn’t happen until we were into November and maybe even December a little bit.
“We’re really learning how good we can be defensively right now. It’s taken awhile for all parts to gel at the same time.”
The Shaw brothers have been among key editions to the Trojan roster this season. Caleb, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, is averaging 25.5 points per game along with 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
It’s one of the best stat lines in the state and will likely continue to improve with the outings Caleb has had as of late. On Feb. 4 against Eastmark, Caleb scored 53 points.
Luke Shaw, a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard, is second on the team in scoring with 13 points per game. He is still coming into his own as a player but admires the opportunity to play alongside his older brother on a team poised to make a run at the title.
“Growing up with him, I know how he plays,” Luke said. “But to have the chance to play with him on a serious level, it’s really awesome. He’s a great player. The passes he makes, the plays he makes, I love playing with him and he’s a great leader.”
Basketball runs in the Shaw family.
Casey Shaw, the boys’ father, is an assistant coach at nearby Grand Canyon University. He was hired two seasons ago from Vanderbilt to coach under GCU head coach Bryce Drew, his brother-in-law and Caleb and Luke’s uncle.
Scott Drew, head coach of 2021 national champion Baylor, is Caleb and Luke’s other uncle. Their mother Dana is in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Their grandfather is Homer Drew, who coached Washington State, LSU and Valparaiso, among others. He currently ranks sixth all-time among Division I college coaches with 640 career wins.
Now, Caleb and Luke are trying to make names for themselves at Valley Christian this season.
“It’s fun being able to play together,” Caleb said. “I did it with my older brother, Isaiah, too. We set out at the beginning of the year to win a state title. That’s all we care about.”
But they admit they can’t do it alone.
Moving from Canada coronavirus lockdowns that kept him away from the court, Lee found a home at Valley Christian. And the Trojans found a 6-foot-5 junior who can do just about anything on the court.
He currently averages 10.6 points and 6.5 rebounds, most of which on the defensive end, per game for the 21-3 Trojans. Lee has been key all season long helping the team secure wins against competition in higher conferences and keep games against the likes of 6A Centennial and Shadow Hills (Calif.) close.
“I just do as much as I can to help the team,” Lee said. “We all love the game and put our time into it. We all have the same goal and want to do what it takes to reach that.”
Valley Christian wrapped up the season Friday against Arizona College Prep. The Trojans had the opportunity to clinch the 3A Metro Region for the second straight season in their last two outings.
And with the top seed in the 3A Conference, they are preparing to host a playoff game.
Now, they hope the momentum they’ve had all season carries forward into the postseason. Haagsma believes that is possible if they stick to two basic fundamentals of the game.
“For us, sharing the basketball, sharing the load I think is important,” Haagsma said. “The other thing is capitalizing on how good we can be defensively. We’ve had the tendency at times to lapse defensively. You combine those things, we have an opportunity to do some damage at state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.