Matt Denny can’t help but smile when thinking about the players he has in this year’s Casteel baseball roster.
It’s littered with next-level talent from top to bottom and of various ages. He has seniors getting looks from colleges and those he calls vastly underrated. The junior class is led by a player whose family has a history of making it to the big leagues, while the sophomores and freshman are already playing key roles at the varsity level.
But even with all that talent, Denny hasn’t had any problems corralling it. Each player wants to see others succeed. Each player wants the team to be the best it can.
It’s because of that unselfishness Denny believes his team has an opportunity to do something special this season. But he knows there’s still a lot of baseball left to be played.
“We try not to get too ahead of ourselves. We tell our guys to keep our feet grounded,” Denny said. “Live in the moment now. This is a really cool group. They’re disciplined, they’re tough and they really play for each other.”
The unselfishness of the Casteel roster starts with the understanding of what the Colts are capable of this season. The Colts went under .500 last year as a team but knew they were better than what the record showed.
This year, they’re a young group, led by a few seniors that have helped elevate the program over the course of their careers. Crew Price is one of them.
The senior outfielder is batting a team-high .500 so far this season with three home runs, one of which on a catcher’s interference. Denny said he’s one of the most underrated players in the state.
“He’s been the person that has helped me exceed all of the expectations for myself and he sees, honestly, more than I see in myself sometimes,” Price said before explaining how close the team is this season. “We hold each other accountable and make sure we all are doing the right thing and having a fun time.”
The leadership from players like Price extends to other seniors, even if it’s in a different capacity.
Pitcher Nick Dale has established himself as the starter for the Colts this season. But just two years ago he was on the outside looking in as he was cut during tryout.
Plenty of people got in his ear and told him to transfer. But he stuck it out at Casteel and came back with a vengeance as a junior. He made the team and is now a star.
Against Basha, one of the top 6A programs this season, he pitched five innings and allowed just four hits to the Bears’ high-powered offense. He picked up his third win this year with a 3-0 shutout.
“I’m a lot more confident now,” Dale said. “I know what kind of pitcher I am, and I know my pitches are good enough to beat anybody. I haven’t focused on the result as much and just focus on making good pitches.
“We all understand how good we are, but we don’t get cocky.”
In their 11 games so far this season, the Colts have outscored opponents 77-38. That includes the win over Basha as well as 5A contenders Campo Verde and Horizon.
Along with Price, junior infielder Landon Hairston has been key for the Colts’ big bats. He also bats .500 with 11 hits and a team-high eight RBI.
Hairston’s success and talent on the field comes as no surprise to Denny. Hairston is the son of Scott Hairston, who played 11 years in the majors. His great grandfather, Sam Hairston, grandfather, Jerry Hairston Sr., and uncle, Jerry Hairston Jr., also had stints in the big leagues.
He’s not trying to replicate his family’s success and represent Casteel in the process.
“That’s been my goal since I was a young kid, to keep the family tradition going,” Hairston said, adding how much fun he’s has so far this season. “This group of guys is great. We’ve got some guys on this team that are super competitive and want to win at any cost. Whether it’s a small role or a huge role, they’re up for the task.”
Denny said the talent extends to the Casteel bench, too. But none of them harp about a lack of playing time or roles that aren’t as big as they envisioned. To them, it’s all about “Pound the Rock,” a Motto adopted by the team that reminds them to stay grounded even when success is coming their way.
It’s made the Colts successful so far, and they hope to keep it going even as they faced national competition this past week in the Boras Classic and again in their tournament, the Coach Bob National Invitational, this week. Over 100 teams are expected to participate in the tournament, many of which from all over the country.
Denny believes games like those will help Casteel through the grind of the season. He knows there will be tougher matchups. He knows his team may struggle at times.
But he also knows this team plays for each other and that’s what makes them a special group with the ability to make a deep push in the playoffs.
“These guys are great. I knew it from the beginning and they’re even surpassing some of my expectations as well,” Denny said. “We just need to keep doing what we’re doing. There’s going to be some downs. We just have to trust in the process and prepare ourselves to make a run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.