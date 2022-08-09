It should come as no surprise the Schureman household is competitive on and off the football field.
Travis, the head football coach at Queen Creek High School, often winds down his day by playing Madden or NCAA Football 14 on the family’s gaming console with his son, senior offensive lineman and defensive end, Griffin. They both talk a big game and often go back and forth. Sometimes, Travis’ wife Corree has to get involved and remind them that it’s family time.
But it’s mostly Griffin who gets the last laugh.
“He beats me at everything, and it drives me crazy,” Travis said. “I talk a good game but when it comes to it … I was happy he couldn’t find the remote last night, let’s just put it that way. It was a win for me.”
The competitive nature of the Schureman household is one Griffin has grown to love. He enjoys the time he has to unwind with his dad, especially if it comes after a grueling practice during the early portion of Arizona’s high school football season when heat is still intense.
The father-son, coach and player relationship is unique in any sport. Often, Griffin is held to a higher standard than his teammates. But the Schuremans have become accustomed to knowing when to transition from their relationship on the field to their home life.
Though they admit there are still times they can’t help themselves.
“We’ll watch film, and my mom will come in and be like, ‘alright, it’s family time, we’ve got to stop this,’” Griffin said. “Having him as a coach is awesome. He holds me to a different standard, and I love that. It makes me play way better and it helps me.”
Travis started coaching several years ago at Mountain View in Mesa, his alma mater. He made the move to Queen Creek in 2010 as an assistant alongside his high school teammate, Joe Germaine, who was hired as the Bulldogs’ head coach. In 2014, Travis took over as head coach when Germaine stepped down. The two flipped roles again in 2019 before Germaine was hired to take over Mountain View in 2021, clearing the path for Travis to be head coach a second time.
The Bulldogs recently returned from their yearly summer team camp in Joseph City. It’s a time where the players get to bond with each other and coaches. For seniors, it’s a chance to reflect on the last four years they spent together.
Griffin’s situation, however, is unique. He’s been attending camp the last nine years. At 7 or 8 years old he began working out with Queen Creek’s incoming freshman, running hills and participating in various speed drills while up north. Travis said those memories have constantly rushed through his head the last few weeks, especially when he looks back at a picture from Griffin’s first trip with the team.
“This camp was a little bit different for me because he’s been with me since he was little,” Travis said. “But it doesn’t seem like he is going to miss Joseph City. I asked if he was going to come back and he said, ‘nope, I’m going to enjoy my summer.’
“He said that I hold him to a different standard and he’s right. I told him I was going to try to make this the hardest camp he’s gone to, and he’s gone to some hard camps. But he never backs down from a challenge.”
Queen Creek will open the 2022 season in California as part of the Moorepark Classic. Williams Field and Campo Verde will join the Bulldogs in the showcase, while several other teams will flock to California for opening-week games.
Like in year’s past, the Bulldogs will be challenged early on. San Joaquin Memorial out of Fresno, who they play in Week 1, is one of the top teams in California. When Queen Creek returns, it will face defending Open Division state champion Saguaro.
The Bulldogs pride themselves on playing a tough schedule on a yearly basis. They never back down, it’s not the mentality of the team. This year’s senior class includes several players who have had to have that mentality since their sophomore season when they were pulled up, Griffin included.
“I’m excited. It’s going to be a good year. It’s going to be a sad year,” Griffin said. “But I feel like we can do big things.”
Both Griffin and Travis know this season will fly by, which makes them both excited for the future but also a bit sad.
Before they know it, Griffin’s name will be announced on senior night. It’s a moment they have thought about on occasion. Travis did it with his two oldest daughters who graduated from Queen Creek.
But with Griffin, it will be slightly different. Travis has coached Griffin since the eighth grade. They’ve been through triumph and heartbreak on a larger scale than most parents go through with their kids in sports.
Their time together has been special, and they are thankful they had the opportunity. So, while looking ahead to the end may be emotional, they are both cherishing the time they have left together this season as they chase a championship.
“I’ll probably let my wife take care of (senior night),” Travis joked. “It will be emotional, there’s no doubt about it. You don’t get into coaching to coach your kid. But that’s one of the perks if you do it long enough. To see that he’s represented our family name at a high level, it’s pretty special.”
