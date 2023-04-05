When Travis Dixon entered the interview room at Eastmark High School, he owned it.
He entered with confidence, a trait that remained throughout his interview in front of a panel to become just the second head football coach of the Firebird program. Part of his interview was spent on a whiteboard. The directions were simple: He had to teach members of the panel, which included some players, concepts he planned to use as head coach of a football program.
As Dixon went to work, Eastmark Athletic Director Kraig Leuschner knew he was the guy.
“His ability to teach what he wants to do was really special,” Leuschner said. “The way he presented himself and presented what he wants to do, it was special.”
Dixon was officially announced as the next head coach of Eastmark on Wednesday. The Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board, in its bi-weekly meeting, voted to approve the recommendation for Dixon from the school.
A 2005 graduate of Hamilton where he won a state championship at quarterback, Dixon went on to start at the University of Nevada Las Vegas before transitioning to safety to finish his college career.
He made his way back to Hamilton to coach before making stops at the collegiate ranks, including Arizona State, Abilene Christian and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
Over the course of the last year Dixon became a father of two. He aimed to settle down in his home state, so he moved his family back to Arizona. Through connections he made recruiting players from Higley, he joined head coach Eddy Zubey’s staff as the defensive backs coach. He mentored a talented group that helped lead the Knights to their first-ever state championship win in the 5A title game last December.
Now, he’s ready for his own program.
“As I made the transition moving back to the Valley my passion started driving that direction,” Dixon said. “After spending that last year with coach Zubey, it adds a fire when you’ve had success, so you start looking for new challenges. That happened for me naturally with this job at Eastmark.”
Dixon becomes the latest coach to embark on a new journey after serving under Zubey.
Joe Ortiz, the head coach at Perry, was an assistant under Zubey for years. Vince Amey was an assistant under Zubey before he went on to coach defensive line at Idaho State and now Arizona State under Kenny Dillingham.
Brandon Large was a longtime assistant for Zubey and just finished his first season as head coach at Westwood, his alma mater. Now, Dixon is branching off and running his own program.
“Zubey does a great job of developing coaches and getting the opportunities to become head coach,” Dixon said. “I can’t thank him enough for the opportunity to be part of his staff and be under him. He wants everyone around him to do well.”
Leuschner said Eastmark’s ideal candidate wasn’t just a football coach, but a teacher. Dixon showed right away he fit that mold.
While he has never been a head coach, his experience both playing and as an assistant at the next level has given him a wealth of knowledge. Leuschner believes he can continue helping Eastmark grow into a powerhouse in the East Valley.
“We went in with a criteria, and we felt Travis did a great job filling those criteria,” Leuschner said. “We’re very excited about where the program can go from here.”
Eastmark won the 3A state championship last fall, its third season with a varsity team. The program was built from the ground up by Scooter Molander, who is now at Desert Vista
Eastmark put together a strong senior class this year, led by the quarterback-wide receiver duo of Mack Molander and Austin Johnston. Both are headed to Augustana University. Leuschner and Nixon agree there is no replacing Molander. He helped build Brophy into a powerhouse and quickly did the same for Eastmark, which made the jump from 3A to 4A for the upcoming season.
Molander left a strong foundation, even with several key starters graduating. The Firebirds return linebacker and running back Coleman Samples, as well as wideout Jaxon Bailey. The offensive line will be anchored by Reese Quiroz, a 6-foot-5 tackle. Ramar Williams, a 6-foot-4 defensive end and tight end, also returns, among several others.
“We’re ready to get to work,” Dixon said. “We’re ready to coach these young men and be around them every day.”
Dixon has already started the transition from Higley to Eastmark. With spring ball set to begin next month, he isn’t wasting any time.
He’s starting to piece his staff together and plans to meet with parents of the program Thursday. Leuschner said they share just as much excitement as the players to work with Dixon.
Having the ability to establish himself at his own program is a special opportunity. But Dixon said he couldn’t have done it without the support of his family and the Eastmark administration. They all believe in him, and he plans to not let them down.
“Any coach that takes over a successful program, you’re going to have high expectations for yourself,” Dixon said. “I’m looking to continue adding to the foundation that’s here and add to the excitement and buzz about this place.”
