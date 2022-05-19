After a long week of preliminaries, the track and field state championships concluded on Saturday with 19 track events across four divisions.
Desert Vista’s boys ended up winning the 2022 Division I title with 107 points. Perry’s girls won the Division I title with 87 points, edging five-time defending champion Chandler in the process.
“This is just a culmination of all the hard work they’ve put in,” Desert Vista’s boys’ track and field coach Collin Mattoon said. “We knew what we had in our senior distance boys, but to have the young underclassmen come up in all of our events and to send them home as state champions, we’re really excited about everything they did this year to get to this point.
Senior Noah Jodon capped off his high school track career in a big way for the Thunder.
The University of Arizona-bound distance runner won the 3200 and 1600-meter races, which gave his team additional points toward their dominating performance. Seniors Gabe Parham and Ethan Bukowski also contributed by finishing third and fourth, respectively, in the 800 and second and third in the 1600.
Junior Benjamin Sklodowski placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles, while more points were accumulated from other events, including javelin, where sophomore Hayden Gorovitz took the state title a week earlier.
Jodon was also part of the 4x800 team of Bukowski, Nolan Billeter and Gabe Parhamthat ran the fastest time ever recorded in Arizona at 7 minutes, 43.79 seconds. On Saturday, he had a similar mindset as in the relay to win gold.
“The gameplan for the race is really just go out in a 4:40-ish [pace] and then crank down the last three laps,” Jodon said. “The last three laps I started breaking down the pace and started getting some distance.
Desert Vista’s girls placed fifth overall at the state meet, headlined by Katie Sigerud’s gold medal in the 1600-meter.
Sigerud and teammate Lauren Ping have gone neck and neck for years in a variety of distance events. But injuries this season hampered both runners.
However, Sigerud came into the final day of the meet healthy. As a result, she edged Perry’s Taylor Loveall, who won the 3200-meter race the Wednesday before Saturday’s final events.
“I just wanted to go out there in my first lap and a half steady with the pack,” Sigerud said of the 1600. “I was even making my first move at the end of the second going into my third lap.”
Mountain Pointe, which has been on the come up this year, saw several of its athletes medal in a variety of events.
On the girls’ side, star Trinity Henderson – a transfer from Chandler – placed second in the 100 and 200-meter races, the latter of which widely considered to be an upset by Pinnacle’s Mckenna Watson.
Henderson was also part of the Pride’s 4x100 team that took second. She was joined by Ianna Goode, Brilyance Miller and Alexis Emerson-Berryhill.
Mountain Pointe’s boys were led by junior Jayden Davis, a transfer from Casteel.
Davis placed third in the 200-meter dash and was part of the fourth place 4x400 team along with Jhaylin Palmer, Isaiah Brown and Jacques Jones.
He also took part in the solo 400 where he won gold.
“I knew my spirit is gonna get me across that finish line,” Davis said.
Chandler, which the Desert Vista boys edged for the title, had several standout performances on both sides. Most notably, the Wolves were led by freshman phenom S’Niyah Cade, who burst onto the scene at the Nike Chandler Rotary meet when she ran right past the competition in the 100.
Cade takes after her mother, Keri Suell, who was a track star herself at Chandler and ran an 11.69 in the 100 back in 2002. Suell said earlier in the season she believes Cade can be just as good, if not better than she was in high school.
She nearly made that happen Saturday as she won gold in the 100 with a time of 11.84 seconds.
“I wasn’t expecting to win state, so it was exciting,” Cade said. “My mentality is just to focus on what I have to do for the next three years.”
The five-time defending champion Lady Wolves were edged by district rival Perry on Saturday for the state title. It was the first championship for the Pumas, who were led by senior Taylor Loveall’s strong performances in distance events, which included a gold medal run in the 3200-meter last Wednesday.
Chandler’s boys also placed second at state just a year after winning the title.
The Wolves were led in part by Khaymin Westbrook’s second place finish in the 110 hurdles. The 4x100 relay team of Sammie Hunter, Geramiah Flunder, Otis Knapper and Michael King captured gold to help Chandler.
Valley Christian’s boys once again proved to be a dominant force in Division IV, capturing their fourth straight state title and 15th overall.
The Trojans were led by the 4x100 relay team of Austyn Gerard, Izaak Kubat, Kaden Majercak and Vincent Robles, who placed second overall. Gerard also medaled in the 100-meter dash. Jose Garcia, a junior, placed second in the 800-meter run for Valley Christian to help build the team’s lead.
North Canyon once again captured the girls’ Division II crown, while McClintock narrowly edged Gilbert for the championship on the boys’ side.
In Division III, Salpointe Catholic’s girls took the crown, beating second-place American Leadership Academy – Queen Creek while Snowflake edged the Patriots on the boys’ side. St. John’s girls won the title in Division IV.
“Very excited for the girls,” Perry girls’ track coach Bryan Idleman said. “They’ve all worked really hard. They deserve it.”
Led by a slew of top finishers in a variety of events, the Lady Pumas managed to capture their first-ever state track championship. In the process, they put an end to Chandler’s reign over the division, which included 15 championships in the last 16 years heading into the final.
Perry picked up early points on Saturday, May 7, the first official day of the meet where most of the events were preliminary heats for the finals. But one of the few finals ran that day included the 4x800-meter relay, where the team of Alexis Pagel, Kristyna Mlejnkova, Sydney Stevens and Taylor Lovell captured gold with a time of 9 minutes, 27.98 seconds.
It was the first of two gold medals for Lovell, who captured the 3200 gold later in the week and silver in the 800 on the final day. Pagel, meanwhile finished fourth in the 800.
The senior capped off her career with a silver medal in the 1600, just behind Sigerud.
Perry’s girls also received major contributions from senior Avery Clark, who placed second in the 100-meter hurdles. Clark also won gold in the 300 hurdles.
“We have a group of young ladies who’ve been working hard all year. They’ve been pushing,” Idleman said. “To see them come up with the championship is more rewarding than I can imagine.”
Gilbert had several other standout performances, most of which on the girls’ side.
Highland’s reign as one of the top programs in the state continued with Lainey Jones’ first place finish in the 400. She went on to compete in the 4x400 team with Kali Mceuen, Emma Standifird and Camila Aguilar-Perez where they won gold. Aguilar-Perez placed second behind Jones in the individual 400.
Emma Baugh, who established herself as one of the top distance runners in the state, took silver in the 3200.
Campo Verde was well represented at the state meet, as it has been on a yearly basis. This year, it was sophomore Lea Spindell, who won the Division II 400-meter dash without much preparation as she had just competed in the 4x100 relay alongside teammates Ni'yah Pratt, Zaria Ayoola and Amber Thompson, placing fourth.
Brooklyn Montgomery won Division II discus for Campo Verde with a throw of 132-feet, 10 inches while Gavin Parks won the boys’ Division II 300 hurdles.
“We’re all so excited,” Spindell said. “And honestly, I just had to get up and run my best race.”
At nearby Williams Field, junior Saira Prince won the 100-meter hurdles. But she faced adversity while doing so hitting some hurdles along the way. But Prince said that she doesn’t let those mistakes bother her.
“I was definitely feeling the pressure, but I was prepared,” Prince said. “I was ready.”
Gilbert’s MarcAnthony Sanchez took second in the Division II 100 while American Leadership Academy – Gilbert North was well represented by a silver finish from Justin Provenzano in the Division III 100. He also was part of the team of Austin Izydorczyk, Jeremiah Wallace and Adam Damante that won the 4x100 relay in Division III.
There were several standout performances from athletes in Mesa, most notably with Red Mountain’s boys placing third overall in the state.
“I was really excited that my gameplan paid off,” Red Mountain sophomore Tyler Matthews said. “My plan was to go out a little bit slower than (South Mountain’s) Brian (Fair Jr who) got ahead of ahead of the rest of everybody and then to slowly catch him on the second lap.”
Matthews got things started early for the Mountain Lions with a win in the Division I boys’ 800-meter run on Saturday, the final day of the meet at Mesa Community College.
It was the first-ever state title for the sophomore, who also competes on Red Mountain’s highly competitive cross country team in the fall.
A short time later, Red Mountain senior Yan Vazquez fell just short of the all-time state record in the 300 hurdles, a mark he had been aiming for all year.
“I was just trying to get my steps right and get the state record,” said Vazquez, who also won the Division I 110 hurdles.
His time of 36.86 seconds in the 300 hurdles is good for third all-time in the state, but it was just .64 seconds off of the record set by Brophy’s Robert Grant in 2014. Temperatures were into the 100s on Saturday for the meet, making the conditions difficult for any athlete to complete a state record.
But even then, other Mesa athletes shined.
Noah Czajkowski, Greyson Akers, Matthew Hamilton and Tyler Mathews placed second for Red Mountain in the boys’ Division I 4x800 relay
Mountain View’s Connor Wilson and Easton Hatch took first and third, respectively, in the Division I boys’ pole vault. The Toros also saw a first-place finish from Mitch Noble in the shot put after a throw of 53-feet, 9 inches. Malaki Ta’ase, a senior at Mountain View, placed fourth in the shot put.
American Leadership Academy – Queen Creek fell just short of the Division III title in both boys and girls, placing second. That, especially on the boys’ side, was thanks in large part to the standout performance from senior hurdler Logan Hubler.
“It feels good (winning),” Huber said. “All the hard work you put in all season long, it feels great.”
Hubler took gold in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.21 seconds, good for a spot in the top-10 in Arizona. He was joined by teammate Kawai King, a junior, who placed second in the event.
Also a standout quarterback who led the Patriots to the Open Division playoffs this past fall, Hubler went on to win the 300 hurdles later in the day in 38.08 seconds. King finished fifth.
Hubler and King were also part of the ALA-Queen Creek 4x400 relay team that took gold in a time of 3:23.52. Ashton Miner and Elijah Peters joined them in the race.
ALA-Queen Creek’s girls were anchored by strong performances in a variety of events throughout the week-long meet.
Junior Evelynne Carr took second in the Division III 1600-meter run on Tuesday, May 10. She also took fifth in the 800. In Tuesday’s field events, Tatum Matheny, Tatum Rollins and Paris Magee all had standout performances in the javelin, high jump and triple jump, respectively.
The momentum built earlier in the week by some of ALA-Queen Creek’s girls carried over to the final day as Remy Romney took second in the 100 hurdles. Romney was also part of the 4x100 team along with Alexandra Carroll, Tatum Matheny and Ellie Moulton that took gold.
Queen Creek High School’s boys’ team placed third overall in Division I while Casteel’s girls took second in Division II.
Eastmark junior Mack Molander captured the Division IV state javelin championship for the second year in a row. Molander is also the quarterback for the Firebirds football team that should contend for a 3A title in the fall.
“I went back-to-back this year,” Hubler said. “So, it feels good that all the hard work we put in this offseason is paying off.”
