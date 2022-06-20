Tommy Prassas doesn’t receive the same attention as some of his teammates on Basha’s defense.
Boise State commit Wyatt Milkovich has become a star for the Bears at linebacker along with junior Jack Bleier and senior Jackson Browning. Senior Cole Martin, an Oregon commit, is the star of the secondary. On the opposite side is Miles Lockhart, a junior that has started to gain traction among major Power Five programs to continue his career at the next level. Senior Deshaun Buchanan, who also plays running back, is one of the most dynamic athletes in the state and can play anywhere on defense.
Then there’s Prassas, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety that holds a single offer from New Mexico State and has no stars next to his name from national recruiting databases. But he never let that bother him, and he’s proven his ability to be a dynamic playmaker for Basha’s defense.
Even if most don’t know it yet, his teammates are aware of what he is capable of.
“Tommy is literally the quarterback of our defense,” Lockhart said. “Without him, the defense wouldn’t know what we are supposed to be doing. Tommy is going to blow up. He’s got everything a college wants.”
Prassas led the Bears and the region last year in interceptions with four as a sophomore. He also racked up 27 tackles and helped lead the way for Basha’s 10-0 record in the regular season.
When he enrolled at Basha, he never imagined he would play as big of a role as he does at the varsity level. In fact, he hasn’t even been playing safety and football very long.
He started tackle football in junior high. He always had a love for the game at the flag level but finally made the transition to full pads in eighth grade. He was immediately enamored with the thought of being able to roam the field and go for game-changing interceptions or bone-shattering hits on opposing receivers.
“Playing safety allows me to roam around and be a ball hawk,” Prassas said. “I feel like nobody really expected me to make this big of a jump from my first varsity season. I just gained confidence.
“I had to earn my spot. I had to earn that respect. I think I did that.”
He spent his freshman season playing on Basha’s lower-level programs. Varsity head coach Chris McDonald wanted him to learn from seniors in front of him so he could become accustomed to the speed of the game at the varsity level.
It was during that time he also started making progress in the weight room. Prassas grew physically and his overall game improved.
McDonald trusted him. The rest of the coaches, too. They put faith in a sophomore to man the defensive secondary with help around him. And he didn’t prove them wrong.
“He’s going to be, in my opinion, the gem of that 2024 class,” McDonald said. “He gets overshadowed by some of those other guys but I think it’s really going to heat up for him this next year. He’s extremely smart and has a good football IQ. He’s a special kid.
“He’s really good now but I think he is going to be even better.”
Prassas admits he didn’t do much talking last season. He was widely the quiet one of the group.
Last year, he felt he had to earn his stripes with the talent that was placed around him. Even if he didn’t know it at the time, his teammates recognized his ability right away. Now, with a full season under his belt, comes confidence.
He wants to radiate that to his opponents. He wants to let them know he isn’t one to challenge with a deep pass or route concept over the middle. He wants to prove he can be a major college football prospect, much like his teammates.
Prassas took a step toward doing that recently at a camp at BYU. He was named the camp MVP for defensive backs, a title he took with honor.
“I just went out there to hopefully open the eyes of the coaches there,” Prassas said. “I feel like I’m the hidden gem people don’t know about yet. I’m the underdog. I like it.”
With a new season comes a new region for Basha. The Bears will now face Chandler on ESPN in October, Hamilton, Perry and Casteel. They will also have tough non-region matchups against Salpointe Catholic, a powerhouse from Tucson, and Liberty, the team that knocked them out in the Open Division quarterfinals last season.
That loss, while painful, was an eye-opening experience for Basha and its players. They took the off-season seriously to hopefully avoid the same outcome. They’ve also grown closer as a team and have learned to trust one another even more than they did last season.
For Prassas specifically, that means everything to him. He knows his teammates have his back. Now, all he has to do is make it count.
“It shows me that I have support and confidence from my teammates to go out and ball out,” Prassas said. “These guys inspire me. They showed me how to be in the weight room and on the field.
“We all want more this season. We want the championship.”
