Genaro Garcia is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Saguaro High School athletics.
It's been 278 days since Saguaro High School lost to Basha High School in the Arizona open bracket state championship game at what is now Mountain America Stadium by a score of 28-21.
With 13 football state championships in their repertoire, it’s safe to say that the Saguaro Sabercats pride themselves on winning. With that being said, they did not take the loss to the Basha Bears lightly in last year’s state championship game, as they look to bounce back and beat Basha on Sept. 8, 2023.
“The guys are excited. They’ve been thinking about this game all offseason being able to play Basha again,” says former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the University of Hawaii, Boise State University, and Arizona State University, Zak Hill.
During the offseason, Hill was hired to replace Jason Mohns as Saguaro’s head coach, meaning this is Hill’s first season as the head coach for the Sabercats.
This also means that this will be Hill’s first taste of the fresh tension between Saguaro and Basha, but that is not stopping him from feeling the same excitement and anticipation as the rest of his squad.
“That’s part of the fun of being a coach. Those big games. You get a chance to see where you’re at,” says Hill. “In football there’s always pressure, there’s always adversity, there’s always ups and downs, and I always like that.”
Of course, the outcome of any game is not only dependent on the coach’s decisions and play calls, but on the players’ mindsets and execution of plays as well.
Along with every football coach that calls the plays, there’s a quarterback that makes the plays that the coach calls. In Saguaro’s case, that job fell in the hands of Mason Bray, a senior who landed the starting quarterback position for the Sabercats in the 2023 season.
Bray, who has started the season strong leading his team to two victories in their first two games with a total of seven passing touchdowns and 558 passing yards, had a very cool and humble mindset when talking about the game plan against Basha.
“Find my reads, read the defense, go with what coach Hill is calling, stay calm, stay ready, and play pitch and catch,” says Bray.
When asked about Basha’s aggressive defensive style, Bray continued to stay calm and collected.
“We just have to be cautious of that and play our game: Stay calm and stay focused.”
Hill and Bray are on the same page when it comes to the mindset going into this game, which, as history tells, is a good thing, as it shows that the head coach and the starting quarterback are connected and have trust in each other.
“It’s about being efficient and making sure that we’re not shooting ourselves in the foot. Making sure we’re taking care of the football and running our offense the way it should be done,” says Hill.
The wait is over. The Saguaro Sabercats are set to host the Basha Bears at Saguaro High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023. The stage is set. Who will be the winner of the rematch of the 2022 open bracket state championship?
