McClintock senior wide receiver Lawrence Monroe looked behind him as he was about to cross the goal line in a game against Maricopa.
All he saw was green grass and a distant defender.
Monroe had just run through the Maricopa secondary on a streak route down the left sideline for an 85-yard touchdown. As soon as he caught the ball on the 50 yard-line – with no one in front of him – his teammates sprinted down the field to celebrate.
He was first met by a jumping shoulder bump from junior wide receiver Peter Schoppe. A few seconds later, the offensive line joined the celebration party. He got down on one knee as senior offensive lineman A.J. Washington placed an invisible crown on his head and tapped his helmet.
The king had reached his palace.
It’s not just Monroe’s speed that makes him dangerous, but his positional versatility and IQ, too. He’s recorded a rushing, receiving, special teams and defensive touchdown in six games this season.
But his potential never shined through until his senior season.
“I got the impression he wasn’t too involved in the offense last year and defensively, he only played a few games,” said first-year head coach Micah Fell. “At the beginning of two-a-days, he decided to really put himself out there for football and decided he wanted to become a better football player and started working harder in the weight room and on the field.”
Monroe has combined his athletic prowess with intelligence and discipline, enabling him to slow the game down and dictate his tempo to everything around him. In addition, he notes what foods and drinks he consumes to ensure he can play at a high level for four quarters.
“I prioritize preparing for game days a lot more by being mindful about what I’m eating and drinking and how it affects my body,” he said. That way, I have four quarters’ worth of energy on game days.”
During the second half of last week’s game against Maricopa, he received the snap to punt the ball but started running to the right side of the field. He looked up to see the kick returner and kicked it in the opposite direction. He sprinted toward the return man and tackled him at the Maricopa seven-yard line.
Monroe has shined in just about every aspect of the game. He leads the team with three touchdowns, tied for the team lead with two interceptions, has the team’s only kick return touchdown, and recorded the longest punt of the season despite never playing punter before.
Even his teammates have noticed his progressions both on and off the field.
Senior captain Jeremiah Latu also knows what it’s like to lead by example. He’s a team captain who played four different positions this season.
“I’ve seen him step up as a leader a lot,” said Latu. “When our quarterback/punter got hurt, he stepped up and played punter without any doubt. He’s a really nice individual and has a good bond with everyone on the team.”
Despite all of what he does on the field, he’s learned to embrace what he does off of it as well. Monroe is the tech wizard for Micah Fell. He’s the go-to guy whenever Fell has computer issues. He’s one of the team’s leaders through his actions, and despite all he does on the field, what he does off of it impacts him the most.
“As a leader, I want to encourage everyone,” Monroe said. “We have a great freshman class; we have a great sophomore class ... I just want to show them how to be a good leader, so when their time comes, they know how to do things the right way and can be the best team that they can be in the future.”
