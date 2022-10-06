Ben Yates is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University assigned to cover Tempe athletics.
Head coach Sean Freeman is the third football coach at Tempe High School in the last three years. The two seasons prior have ended in records that didn’t see a single win, and Freeman himself has also yet to see a win. What sets Freeman apart from everyone else is his work ethic and attitude towards the game of football.
“Tempe High is very fortunate and lucky to have coach Freeman on our campus,” said Athletic Director Shelly Arredondo. “He has changed the culture not only with football but with our student body.”
Freeman grew up an Arizona Cardinals fan from the age of 5 years old in Mesa. He credits his grandfather, Levi Morgan, for exposing him to the game of football, and for finding love for the game as well.
The game of football became natural for Freeman, with his grandfather playing ball with him. They would discuss game situations and throw Freeman a winning touchdown or secure a tackle. It appeared that the love for the game being carried on to the next generation was secured, and in good hands.
“I became a football fanatic at the age of five and have been one ever since. Shout out to my grandfather,” said Freeman.
Freeman graduated high school back in 2001 at Westwood High School, the same year, Freeman also played on the state runner-up team. After graduation, he worked at the University of Phoenix for 10 years before he eventually started coaching high school football.
His most recent job before coming to Tempe was at his alma mater, Westwood High. There, he served as the defensive coordinator for the Warriors. Soon enough the offer to become the head coach at Tempe arrived, and he was thrilled to see it come.
A new leader at the helm is never an easy process to go through. Yet it appears that the football team at Tempe High School has really molded well with the new change in leadership. While they have not won a game, even now after six games into the season, the young men on the team still keep a positive mindset led by Freeman’s no negativity policy.
After a lost game against Carl Hayden Community, sophomore Elias Johnson expressed that the loss was tough, with high levels of exhaustion after playing one of his best games all season thus far.
“It was tough, but you know, we’ll come after the dub next week. Stay positive,” said Johnson after the loss.
It certainly goes to show that Freeman’s style of football and mentality has spread throughout the team when they’re able to stay so positive throughout so much negativity. And some of that negativity sometimes comes to school rather than from it.
Freeman stated that he feels a responsibility to help these kids off the field as well. Sharing that his coaching staff acts as mentors to these kids and that they have access to their phone numbers at all times.
He also shared that some conversations with his guys have gone late into the night as they seek advice about real-life situations from someone, they believe they can trust, even after just meeting Freeman this year.
“How can I win games, when half my team has nothing to eat at home? I can't let that happen. My coaches and I have a responsibility to help our kids,” said Freeman.
This Tempe team is in a rough spot, but Freeman makes sure that every guy on the team knows that he believes in them and believes in the process to finally earn a win for the Buffaloes.
It’s safe to say that Freeman has been able to do what his grandfather once did for him.
Spread the love and knowledge of football to the next generation. Away from the field, the team can use him as a trusted advisor and mentor that genuinely cares and wants to help. On the field, he’s tough on them during practice to prepare for the next game.
“They got to see Camp Freeman. Five a.m. whistleblowing, crazy Freeman. But what they saw was a passionate coach that believed in them,” said Freeman. “You started to see them take on that persona as well. That's an awesome thing to witness when your team buys into you as a coach.”
