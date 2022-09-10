The struggle to gain a win for the Tempe Buffaloes has increased after a seemingly back and forth battle between the Buffaloes and the Carl Hayden Community Falcons. The losing streak for Tempe dates back to before the pandemic, in 2019, but cead coach Sean Freeman keeps optimism in, and negativity out of the locker room.
“We keep getting better. Offense is starting to pop! Each week keeps getting better,” said Freeman.
The Buffaloes started the first five minutes of the game by forcing Carl Hayden to fumble their first possession, and then score the first touchdown of the game soon after. Elias Johnson had a 35-yard touchdown, passed by the freshman quarterback, Saul Mendez. The buffaloes tried to go for a 2-point conversion, but was no good.
Tempe ended the first quarter on their terms, not allowing the Falcons to pass through their territory on any play. However, this changed just one minute into the second quarter, as Carl Hayden scored 6 points of their own, followed by a field goal, to gain the extra point, to take the lead.
Shaun Reed, who plays safety for the Buffaloes, went down hard during the second quarter. It seemed as if he wouldn’t come back to play in the game, until three game minutes later, he put his helmet back on, and went straight back to work.
The first half ended in a thriller, as the Falcons got a touchdown with just over 16 seconds left on the clock, plus the addition of a field goal.
But the Tempe Buffaloes weren’t going to go to Halftime just yet, with only 16 seconds to score, after a first down in the first 8, Elias Johnson came in clutch for a Buffaloes touchdown making the game 12-14. The Buffaloes would end the first half with this touchdown, but also another failed 2-point conversion.
The third quarter would feature what became a wake up call for the Buffaloes, as Carl Hayden scored a touchdown off an intercepted pass just in the first two minutes after halftime.
While Elias Johnson was able to answer back with his third straight touchdown, the 2-point conversion, was again, no good. Making the score 18-20 with just over nine minutes left in the half. This is where the Carl Hayden Falcons decided to takeover.
Three consecutive touchdowns with no answer were scored by Carl Hayden, as the Buffaloes defensive line started to break down, after what looked like a nearly flawless first half. The score going into the fourth quarter, was 18-40
And despite the low attendance, and the pep band and cheerleaders both seeming more and more uninterested in the game that seemed over, The Buffaloes Mr. Everything, Elias Johnson was still playing!
There was a long stretch of time during this game where the PA announcer wasn’t saying anyone else’s name but, Elias Johnson, a sophomore who runs positions on offense and defense. The night of Sept. 8 saw Johnson sit only when special teams were out on the field, and then it was time to get back out there and produce valuable minutes. And valuable, is not strong enough language considering what Johnson was doing in this game.
In the fourth quarter, Elias scored yet another touchdown, his fourth and the team’s fourth that night. On top of that, The Buffaloes were finally able to gain a 2-point conversion, also scored by Elias Johnson. Putting the score at 26-40.
And while his contributions on offense were undeniable, he was still a large part of the buffaloes defense too. Throughout the night, fans watched Elias Johnson surge on defense, and helped keep Carl Hayden from scoring anymore in the 4th quarter.
“Guys like this keep putting the team on his back. Can’t just have like three guys do that though, we gotta get everyone to do it.,” said Freeman on the incredible game from Elias Johnson.
It seemed that at any point during the game, a person could walk in during the middle of the game at almost any point in time, and most likely see Elias Johnson on the field, playing his heart out.
In fact, if you didn’t see him on the field, you would then look for the water tank on the Buffaloes sideline, watching Johnson drench himself with water before going right back out to play some more.
When asked how he was feeling, right after the game, Elias Johnson responded with, “Just a little sore. “[Freeman] said that he’s proud of me, that I earned his respect, and to just keep playing”
Freeman had the team huddle after the game on the field, and told them that they are getting better. And that their work shows. Preaching positivity, and kicking negativity to the curb.
“More to a team than just the record. We’re always looking to win, watching film to be students of the game,” said Kameron Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.