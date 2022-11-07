Tempe Preparatory's varsity football team concluded its regular season with a 4-5 record, in what seemed to be a rollercoaster of a season for the Knights.
This is the first time in which head coach Jason Jones has had a losing record coaching 8-man football.
“As far as the overall season goes, it was a bit up and down for me,” said Jones. “I do believe that we would have ended the season with a 7-2 record if we were not so hurt. Even with my expectations being so high, I do have to remind myself that this was considered a rebuild year.”
At first glance, many would think that it was a disappointing season for the Knights; however, that isn’t the case.
Heading into their first game of the season, Jones realized that there were only 6 players, out of 25, who had played football at Tempe Preparatory. The rest of the players were playing varsity football for the very first time. Having to teach all the inexperienced players the game of football was no easy task, but Jones was ready to face that new challenge.
Nonetheless, they lost the very first game, being shut out against Salome High School, 0-30. From there, the season started to have its share of trouble.
Heading into the second game against Mohave Accelerated, there was a bad flash flood warning that caused the game to have multiple delays. Regardless, the weather wasn’t terrible as anticipated, which allowed the Knights to play until halftime. Reaching halftime, the Knights were up 16-0 and looked poised to continue the game. However, heavy rain began hitting the area, and after a delay that lasted 30 minutes, the referees ultimately decided to call-off the game and give Tempe Prep the victory.
Although deserved, wide receiver Jack Darling, had some words of frustration towards the decision.
“Even though we got the victory, I wanted to finish that game so bad,” said Darling. “I don’t understand why some pitiful rain had to end our game like that. We were looking so good, but I guess we can’t do anything else but look forward to our next game.”
Understanding the frustration out of Darling showed the competitive of the team.
Now with a win under the belt, Jones and his team were looking forward towards their next game against the Dishchii’bikoh Wildcats.
Ready to play some football, Tempe Preparatory arrived at the location in which they were prepared to play; however, there was no sign of the Wildcats. After multiple discussions with the referees, the game was forfeited and was given to Tempe Prep. It turns out that the Wildcats had a miscommunication when they played so nothing could be done.
Not satisfied at all, the Knights now had a 2-1 record, but the team just wanted to play football. The frustration carried over the entire week in practice as they prepared against Anthem Preparatory.
That was the first official victory for the Knights as they upset Anthem Prep, 34-14. With the energy high and with a 3-1 record, the Knights carried that momentum against Fort Thomas High School the following week.
They would end up shutting out Fort Thomas, 61-0, and now Tempe Prep legit looked like a team to fear. However, the biggest test approached them as they would end up facing Hayden High School, a team who were still undefeated and ranked #1 in the district.
“I was confident heading into that Hayden game,” said Jones. “We were heading in the right direction against a powerhouse of a team.”
The Knights would end up receiving its second loss of the year against Hayden, as they lost 7-61 but, everything began to head towards a downward spiral from there.
With many injuries hitting the team, there were only 12 players who were fit to play, with 2 players being strictly kickers.
From there, it only got worse for Tempe Prep as they would end up losing out the rest of the season. From starting the season 4-1, to ending it on a 4-5 record, a lot of questions were raised about how the season could have gone differently.
Despite the outcome, quarterback Cole Rotner was optimistic about how this season went overall.
“Our season went well,” said Rotner. “Many of us had never played a tackle football game before this season. We all learned a ton and grew as a team. In the end, it was a successful season.”
This season didn’t exactly go as planned, but if there’s something to take out on this season, the Knights never gave up and showed how fantastic it is playing as a team.
Jones will look to remain positive and have a productive offseason to prepare himself as he will remain the head coach for the following season at Tempe Preparatory Academy.
“We do have another rebuild year next year as we lose 10 seniors, so that will be a challenge again,” said Jones. “Overall, I'm pleased with what we were able to do this year and how the excitement of football has turned around at the school. Hopefully we can build on that momentum in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.