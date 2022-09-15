Both the Tempe Preparatory cross country boys and girls are ready to crush their opponents in the Erin Botma Invitational Meet, being hosted by Valley Christian.
The event will take place on September 20th, and it will be located in Mountain Vista Park. Having already played at the Fountain Hills Invitational, Tempe Preparatory will look to improve on their recent bout and show an improvement on the 5000-meter run.
Tamsin Hurlbut led the Tempe Prep Girls, finishing 84th in that meeting. Whereas in the boys' cross country, Alfred Cardenas placed 219th.
“My feelings toward the meet were that I just wanted my athletes to get out there and feel what it was like to run a 5-kilometer race. Some have done this before, but they need to have more experience with the distance to reflect on how they should run races in the future.” said head coach Tom Hickernell.
“The most important thing that I emphasize in preparing for a race is that my athletes run lots and lots of miles in practice. This builds up their endurance so that they can keep a fast pace for a longer time. I was incredibly happy about our performance at the Fountain Hills meet, and I look forward to the Erin
Botma meet on the 20th. There we will get more experience and test our abilities again.”
Botma meet on the 20th. There we will get more experience and test our abilities again.”
Having already felt the feeling of participating in an actual meeting, both Alfred Cardenas and Nathaniel Van Dahm are ready to head into this next tournament feeling confident in their abilities to win.
This is my very first year doing cross country, I was very anxious without a doubt!” said Alfred Cardenas. “To keep the blood pumping, I made sure I drank enough water to keep myself hydrated and just focused on pacing myself to finish my race. As this season progresses, I hope to take every possible angle to help improve my long-distance running.”
In total, there will be 23 different schools who will be participating in the Erin Botma Invitational, with ALA Ironwood, Camp Verde High School and the hosts Valley Christian holding the spotlight.
The anticipation with every team is high, as many schools already participated in meetings. This tournament will be an “all bets are off" as this will show who's been improving and who's been sleeping.
Nathaniel Van Dahm is heading towards his second year of cross-country, mainly focusing on improving his endurance and running abilities.
“I was also worried about the meet, but overall was optimistic heading into the last meet. I was confident I would be able to improve my time, and of course, I succeeded,” said Van Dahm.
Taking note before the tournament, Tempe Preparatory aims for improvement at every game. With everyone working together and having successful commitment, everyone knows it will become a great season and will enjoy the improvements they make.
Twenty three teams will partake in this tournament, but only a couple will take bragging rights home. Everyone will be looking forward to this tournament as they aim for higher results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.