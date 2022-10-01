The Tempe High School football team was deflated Friday night by the Valley Christian Trojans.
By halftime, the Trojans had scored 49 points. And all the Tempe Buffaloes could do was punt the ball away and watch, as the joy of playing the game was slowly draining in their 69-6 loss.
Despite an abysmal end to the first half, the Buffaloes started the game strong with a touchdown in the first two minutes of the game by sophomore Elias Johnson.
Johnson has consistently been Tempe’s favorite target player to pass to, with complete faith in his ability to score in high-pressure situations.
While the Buffaloes were ecstatic to start the game off right, they missed the kick for the extra point. But they saw the 6-0 lead two minutes into the game, against Valley Christian, as a moment of celebration.
While this was something worthy of celebration, Valley Christian personally saw to silencing Tempe’s home crowd with their own touchdown and extra point scored less than two minutes after Johnson’s touchdown, making the score 6-7.
“It’s about momentum. Scoring that early against this team was huge. But we didn’t follow through on it,” said head coach Sean Freeman
As the game went on, Tempe was getting worn out offensively and defensively. Valley Christian simply overpowered them and took advantage of Tempe’s tired offensive and defensive lines.
Most of the game’s play-by-play was formatted as follows: Tempe punts the ball, Valley Christian scores 7 points, and repeat. This led to a halftime deficit of 6-49 with Valley Christian in no doubt, already walking away with a win.
Freshman quarterback Saul Mendez was giving it his all, trying to get something going with sophomore tight end Elias Johnson. But nothing seemed to work for them. Every possession for Tempe after their first touchdown ended in an interception or a punt from deep within their territory.
After just about every punt, Valley Christian followed with a touchdown not long after. The second half started with another touchdown from the Trojans, as the Buffaloes seemed to already be packing it in for the night.
“When you play a team like this, a well-oiled machine, it’s tough. They’re seasoned. You got kids over there that have been playing together from 8-10 years old. Some of our kids are new to the game,” said assistant coach Ed Johnson. “Valley Christian is at that level we aren’t at yet, but we’re trying to be at that level one day.”
The level of audience members was also a problem Tempe couldn’t match. While they had home-field advantage, the visitor section was packed full of support from Valley Christian fans. There was even a student section within the visitor stands which was nearly twice as large as the Tempe student section.
As usual, players such as Elias Johnson who play positions on both offensive and defensive were exhausted by the time the 4th quarter came around.
Freeman shared that this has been a disadvantage all season for the Buffaloes. Johnson is their top scorer, but the amount of rest he receives is not good for his stamina in the long run. While Tempe can only trade out a couple of players when switching teams, Valley Christian had more man power to give their offensive players well-earned rest.
The end of the game couldn’t have come sooner for the Tempe Buffaloes, as they were outscored 6-69 by the Valley Christian Trojans.
With three games left in the season, the time to get the first win since 2019 for Tempe is dwindling away. Now 0-7, the Buffaloes go into fall break and will have to wait for their next game two weeks from this one.
“This is a part of the learning and growing process. Tough game everybody played their heart out,” said Mendez. “One day we’re going to pull it off though. Starts with everybody. At practice, watching playbooks, looking at film.”
Once again, Freeman’s positive thinking only seizes the day even now. This team is young, with over half the team being underclassmen. The time for a win may not be this season, but these guys are confident that the process will be seen eventually.
“We have all the pieces to the game, we have the menu to build the meal we’re trying to build, everyone has just got to learn the recipes,” said Johnson.
