“Trust the Process.”
While this may be the infamous slogan of the NBA superstar, Joel Embiid, it is also a motto by which coach Sean Freeman leads his Tempe High School Football team. An important motto to live by, as the Tempe High School Buffaloes have not won a game since 2019.
“Staying the course, we do not preach negativity. We want to tweak a few things and move forward. We believe in the process, there's still a lot more football left,” said Freeman.
The Tempe Buffaloes are an extremely young core that is dominated by sophomores and juniors.
There are just under 10 seniors on the team, but more surprisingly, is the population of freshmen on the Buffaloes’ squad.
There are more freshmen than seniors on the team, and one of them is the starting quarterback, Saul Mendez. Freeman has expressed his hopes for young players on his team such as Mendez and Elias Johnson, and how they can lead Tempe into the future and put them “back on the map.”
Freeman is a huge story on this team himself, this is his first season as the head coach for the Tempe High School Varsity Football program.
“He [Coach Freeman] has really raised the Intensity. And the motivation is high,” said Julian Rivera.
And yes, it is true, the team has been winless since the end of their 2019 season, meaning most of the players have not even experienced a win or a staple head coach. While Freeman has established himself fairly well, he is the third head coach in the last three years.
“[This year] is very different from last year, nothing is the same. But there’s more to a team than just the record,” said Kamron Jackson.
And as noted earlier, he has no intentions of leaving anytime soon, hoping to build toward a brighter future for Tempe Football. But he doesn’t hope to just achieve this on the field, but outside of the locker room as well.
“I had people that affected my life, helped me out in times of need. I’m doing the same thing they did for me, and I take a lot of pride in it and want to get better at it. I want to affect these kid’s lives positively,” said Freeman.
Negativity is the one thing that is not welcome past the doors of the football locker room.
Freeman expressed that he doesn’t want to tell his guys what they did wrong, but only what they can do better. But sometimes, they don’t need to be told what to do.
According to Freeman, Mendez comes into the locker room during lunchtime at school. What he does during his only free time during the school day, is watch film, and learn from his mistakes.
“Saul is a cerebral young man. He doesn't show emotion that much, but he understands what he needs to be,” said Freeman.
This team has certainly faced some of the toughest challenges. Not many programs would feel so positive after changing coaching staffs every year, along with having continuously horrible records for three years now.
While the Buffaloes have been losing, Freeman still sees the glass half-full perspective.
Every game, they’re scoring more and getting better defensively. Their next couple matchups are as the visiting team, with no wins after the first four games in the season, the time to end the losing streak seems to be fading.
“You have to go through some adversity in life to get where you want to be,” Freeman said. “Stay the course and trust the process. No matter what happens.”
