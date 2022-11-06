Red Mountain senior Tanner DeMassa was the recipient of the Valle Luna “Making a Difference” Scholar Athlete, awarded on Oct. 14.
DeMassa is one of four captains on the football team. He received this award for his excellent performance in the classroom, sporting a 4.36 GPA, along with his high level of play as a linebacker. Along with these accolades, DeMassa is a multisport athlete at Red Mountain. Though he performs well in a multitude of areas, his maturity and leadership were a main reason for head coach Kyle Enders rewarding DeMassa with this scholarship.
“He’s a good leader, he’s a good captain, he’s just a great person,” said Enders. “He helps create that culture and environment at the school that people are going to support our football team because of kids like Tanner.”
The award was given to DeMassa by the coaching staff. They selected the person that was most fit for the award on the team.
It’s a family affair for DeMassa at Red Mountain. He’s had three siblings go through Red Mountain, all as student athletes. Even his dad coached for the school.
“It means a lot to me to get this award,” said DeMassa.
DeMassa received this award before Red Mountain’s Oct. 14th matchup vs. Salpointe Catholic. Playing inspired, DeMassa put on a defensive clinic at linebacker. He racked up 10 total tackles, matching his season high, and was able to record a sack and a tackle for loss. His performance was key to Red Mountain’s 27-24 victory.
The senior linebacker was honored when he found out he was going to win this award. This scholarship defines leadership in the classroom, leadership outside of school and leadership on Friday nights. DeMassa has worked hard all season long to perfect these goals.
An example of this is something as simple as giving teammates rides, helping them with their math homework or picking them up when they’re down.
“I really connect with everyone on the team … I am a leader both on and off the field, at school, I give rides to people to practice, I’m all around the guy that deserved this award,” said DeMassa.
Amongst the people interviewed, there was a common theme. There was no doubt that DeMassa was the man for this award. Being a well-rounded student athlete, DeMassa has participated in sports, clubs, and is excellent in the classroom.
Senior lineman Jefferson Giles has been playing with DeMassa since youth football and is also a captain on Red Mountain. He agreed that while this award is a coveted one, there was no other man fit to receive it than DeMassa.
“He was the man for this award. He’s one of the hardest workers I know, both in the classroom academically, and on the field. All of that comes together for him,” said Giles.
As a fellow captain, Giles raved about DeMassa’s ability to lead his teammates.
“Everyone likes him, everyone respects him, what he says means a lot to a lot of the guys,” said Giles.
