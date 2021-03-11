It’s an announcement that still holds some shock value even a year after it was made by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
COVID-19, at the time a virus still relatively unknown to Arizonans after just few cases had been discovered, officially became a global pandemic in March 2020. What followed was mass shutdowns to amusement parks, public venues, schools and on March 30, the spring sports season.
The AIA initially suspended the season on March 16, 2020 after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the closure of schools for two weeks. But as the closure extended, so did the suspension of spring sports until it was ultimately canceled.
“The kids were disappointed but truthfully, I think they handled it pretty well,” Hamilton head baseball coach Mike Woods said. “Even in my classroom and out here, they’ve handled it well. We’ve all just come to realize that you can’t count on anything.
“There’s going to be some cancellations and hiccups and we just have to plow through it.”
Despite the shortened season, MaxPreps, the hub for high school sports across the country, named Hamilton its national champion for the 2020 season.
The Huskies were among the final games to be played before the season was suspended then canceled. They defeated Utah’s Copper Hills 5-2 as part of the Boras Classic on Saturday, March 14 to finish 8-0 and the top-ranked team in the nation.
Woods figured at the time the season was set to be suspended after schools were closed. He even admitted there were thoughts the season would be canceled altogether, which ultimately became true.
But he says he didn’t expect the pandemic to still be raging on a full year later.
“I thought it was possible we might lose our season, but we held out for a good month,” Woods said. “As far as it affecting this season, I never saw that happening. We’re just happy to be out here again and we will do whatever we have to do to get the season in.”
Hamilton returns most of its starters from last season, including senior outfielder and left-handed pitcher Brock Selvidge, an LSU-commit.
Like his teammates, Selvidge realizes the talent Hamilton has and the likelihood it makes yet another run at the state title in May. But what’s more important at this point is getting there.
He’s thankful to have the opportunity to play after last year’s unfortunate early end. Hamilton is scheduled to open the season March 16 against Chaparral. Now it’s about doing what it takes to reach the finish line and not be cut short for the second year in a row.
“We focus on the present and let the future come,” Selvidge said. “We believe everything will fall into place if we just do our jobs. For me, I’m most concerned with what we are doing today, tomorrow and the next day.
“We just want to get one day better at a time and do what we can to keep playing.”
The same energy is broadcasted throughout the East Valley.
Highland head baseball coach Eric Kehoe still recalls the day the season was canceled. One day, his team was on the field and then never returned the next.
“It was quick,” Kehoe said. “We played a double-header Saturday, off Sunday, practiced Monday and were rained out Tuesday. We found out Tuesday night we couldn’t practice. Just like that, we were done.
“It was just an empty feeling, especially for our seniors. Everything after that was just in limbo.”
Now in the new season, Highland is preparing to open its season March 16 against cross-town rival Gilbert. It’ll be the first time in over a year the Hawks put on their teal and black uniforms to compete against another team.
Senior catcher Chris Coyer couldn’t help but grin at the thought of the umpire yelling “play ball!” for the first time in over 12 months. It’s a thought that brings joy, excitement and some nerves at the same time.
But more than anything, being able to once again play for his school – especially now as a senior – he and the rest of his team have a new appreciation for the sport in general.
“There’s so much more of a love for baseball and an appreciation,” Coyer said. “It was never an obligation, but it feels like it really isn’t anymore. We get to live, love and breathe this sport every day. We are more than thankful now to be able to come out here.”
In Mesa, Skyline’s baseball program is preparing for its Friday, March 12 opener in Yuma against Cibola. The long drive is worth it to the Coyotes as long as it means they are able to play.
Every year since since Pat Herrera took over the Skyline baseball program in 2014-15, he has had his team’s schedule enlarged and hung on the walls of his office near the team dugout. At the end of each season, he has it framed.
The 2020 schedule, however, still remains with black masking tape. Herrera admits he isn’t quite sure what to do with it yet.
“I kind of want to throw it away because it’s bad luck,” Herrera said. “But I owe it to those guys to at least hang it for the shortened season. It’s awesome what we’ve turned Skyline into. It’s another piece of our history.”
The cancellation of the spring season last year hit closer to home for Herrera. Not only did he have to account for his entire team, but his son, Patrick, too.
A talented basketball player who surpassed 1,000 career points as a junior during Skyline’s historic season last year, Patrick chose to focus on only baseball his senior year. He’s currently committed to Northwestern, and thankful the season wasn’t canceled again.
“Just talking to my teammates, a whole year off wasn’t fun,” Patrick said. “We’ve been practicing every day to get ready for this moment. We are super hyped. We know now you can’t take any days for granted.”
Since the fall, the AIA has repeatedly said it would not start a season and suspend it like it did last year. If any cancellations come up, it would have to be from state health and government officials. With the pandemic at its worst after Thanksgiving and into January with new cases and hospitalizations, the AIA Executive Board voted to cancel the winter season. However, four days later, an emergency meeting was called where board member Jim Love flipped his vote.
Stipulations were put into place for the season to continue, including only two fans per player for the home team and the use of masks at all times, even while competing. In February, the AIA announced it would let schools and districts determine fan capacity as COVID-19 metrics improved.
On March 2, the AIA dropped its mask mandate for athletes actively competing beginning with winter playoffs and the entire spring season.
Mountain Pointe head baseball coach JJ Sferra said masks or no masks, his team was just happy to be able to compete. A long-time assistant at Mountain Pointe, he took over the program last season after the departure of former coach Matt Denny to Casteel.
While he was already familiar with players, telling them the season was over before it ever really got started was among the most difficult tasks he’s ever had to do.
“It was tough,” Mountain Pointe baseball coach JJ Sferra said. “Obviously we were super talented last year but they’re still kids. You get close to them. I felt bad for the seniors, I felt bad for the juniors and sophomores. They just wanted to play, and I felt bad for them.
“I couldn’t imagine being in their position and have the season taken away.”
Mountain Pointe only played three games in the 2020 season, finishing 1-2 overall.
The team’s last game came on March 6 against Sandra Day O’Connor, one of the top teams in the 6A Conference every year. The Pride, a preseason favorite and nationally ranked team entering the 2020 season, held out hope to return to the diamond for its seniors, which included Cleveland Indians’ 2020 third-round draft pick Carson Tucker and current Arizona State freshman Ethan Long.
But that never came to fruition.
“It was pretty rough for all of us,” said senior pitcher and utility player Valentin Flores Jr, who is committed to the University of Hawaii. “We’ve been pretty much shut down our whole senior year but now we get to play baseball.
“When I take the field, I’ll definitely get butterflies. A lot more than usual.”
Desert Vista baseball coach Cody Brassfield still recalls the zoom meeting he held with his team after learning the season was officially canceled last year. He said there were few dry eyes among his senior players.
The Thunder managed to get through eight games in 2020 before the season was canceled. Their last matchup came on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 against Brophy. It was spring break for Tempe Union High School District as well as several others across the East Valley.
“I think all of us were just devastated,” Desert Vista senior first baseman Beau Ankeney said. “We put in all the time, practically six months, and then you go into the season then get the news it’s all over. Especially for the seniors, it was sad.
“But hopefully we get a full season this year.”
Ankeney, a Grand Canyon University commit for baseball, worked tirelessly throughout the extended offseason to stay in shape. He played club baseball throughout the summer and most of the fall until Desert Vista was allowed to begin offseason workouts as a team.
Brassfield said the energy surrounding the team this season is higher than in year’s past. But for obvious reasons.
With the pandemic still ongoing, they relish the opportunity to take the field. Even with declining case numbers and vaccination efforts in full swing, they know not to take any practice or game for granted.
“Kids are kids and they’re just excited for the season,” Brassfield said. “I know they feel like they lost out on some games, but I’ve got a young team and they’re trying to make the best of it right now. They’re just happy to be playing.
“They enjoy their club teams but when you hear them talk you can tell they’re excited for this season, the high school season.”
The spring season for all sports – baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, boys volleyball, beach volleyball and coed golf – began March 1 with tryouts and practices.
Competition officially begins March 12, a full year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.