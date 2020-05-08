Mitch Armour, who previously coached at Coronado High School in Scottsdale, has been recommended to become the next head boys basketball coach at Skyline.
The Mesa Public Schools governing board is expected to approve Armour’s hire as coach and full-time teacher during Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Armour was hired in 2017 to take over a Coronado team that had reached the playoffs once dating back to 2007. He led the Dons to an 11-13 record in his first season, followed by a 9-16 record in 2019.
This past season, however, Armour led Coronado to a 17-9 record and an appearance in the 3A Conference tournament. Armour was also named the 3A Metro East Region Coach of the Year.
Before Coronado, he served in a variety of different roles coaching high school basketball in Nebraska.
“I asked him what he could bring to Skyline,” Schultz said, “and he said he would be the hardest worker in the room and do the little things right. He built a program at Coronado. It reminded me a lot of what (James) Capriotti did here at Skyline. That’s what we were looking for.”
Capriotti stepped down as head coach following the 2019-20 season to pursue a role as a co-head coach for Phoenix Prep’s two national teams. Capriotti served as head coach for five seasons, turning around a basketball program that had never made it to the playoffs.
He led the Coyotes to the 6A semifinals and a 27-3 overall record. His step-son Dayton Harris, Skyline's point guard, became the first-ever Division I player to come out of the program. Harris signed to play for former Mesa High coach Shane Burcar at Northern Arizona University. Capriotti’s other son, Dominic, transferred to play for Phoenix Prep alongside his father after his sophomore season.
Armour inherits a team that has several junior varsity players moving up to play alongside Patrick Herrera, who surpassed the 1,000-career point mark as a junior last season for Skyline.
Schultz sees Armour as the coach who can continue to build the Skyline program.
“There is nobody like coach Capriotti and there won’t ever be anyone like him,” Schultz said, “but coach Armour is going to come in and I have the utmost confidence in him to take the program and continue to raise it to even higher heights.”
