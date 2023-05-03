Skyline High School senior Mallory Haldar has plans for herself after high school. But it doesn’t involve tennis, the sport she plays for the Coyotes and is the No. 1 player on the team this season.
Instead, Haldar plans to go the military route. In particular, she wants to be a Marine.
The United States has the lowest percentage of enlisted females in all of the military branches. As of 2022, approximately 6.5% of those who joined the Marines were women.
Haldar hopes to break down that barrier and fulfill her goal of wanting to protect the ones that she cares for.
“When I was 8 years old, I had something happen to me and I realized if I couldn’t protect this one kid, I would want to protect all of the kids,” Haldar said. “I wanted to keep kids safe because that's what matters to me.”
Haldar would be the first female in her family to go into the military, and the first one person overall to go into the Marines.
Along with her desire to protect and serve, she knows the Marines can fulfill other life goals, including those that would give her current and future family a good life in the future.
“I’m looking forward to working out and having financial stability because that's a big thing for me,” Haldar said. “I’ve come from a family that's never had to worry about it, but I know people who do. A majority of people I know still have student debts and they’re 40, 50 years old and I don't want that.”
One person that has given Haldar a ton of support and advice has been her recruiter, Sergeant Reubin Syler, who has been with her every step of the way.
While Syler was honest with her about the lack of females and the Marines overall being geared more toward males, he also has confidence in her ability to begin breaking down those standards.
“My recruiter told me that the Marine Corp is very male oriented, there are a lot more males than females, you just have to act like a dude sometimes,” Haldar said. “I can’t be a little girl about things, I’ve got to man up.”
Showing no weakness is something that can be learned through the game of tennis.
High school tennis has taught Haldar about responsibility, poise and courage. Haldar is in her final season as a tennis player, something she started from when she was just a kid.
“I’ve been playing tennis since I was 6,” Haldar said. “It’s definitely taught me that if I want to be good at something I have to work for it. Perseverance as well because at times tennis can be really hard; it's a game of mistakes.”
Haldar has been able to capitalize off of her opponents’ mistakes and push her to become the No. 1 tennis player on the team.
Her family has played a big role in her pursuit of athletic excellence.
“My dad plays cricket and tennis,” Haldar said. “I used to play soccer, too. I love running and anything that has running involved.”
She has also enjoyed making new friends on and off the court and witnessing the different ways people approach the game of tennis.
“I really enjoy meeting other people and players,” Haldar said. “I like seeing all the different styles of tennis that people use, there's a lot of different variety.”
Haldar has taken on a lot of responsibility as the No. 1 tennis player on the team. Coyotes head coach Stephanie Poppert believes she has been a good role model for the team.
It’s Haldar’s leadership that stands out the most to Poppert. She also believes that same trait will be key to her success in the military next year.
“She’s come to every game, she’s been really responsible and reliable,” Poppert said. “She always just does the work, she puts in the time, and she supports her team not only by being No. 1, but just being there each day.
“I’m really proud of her. I mean, she’s been just as dedicated and consistent and reliable in practicing and training for that as she's been at coming out and playing the games and supporting the team. I know that she’ll succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.