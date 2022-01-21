Skyline High School announced Friday night it is recommending Eastmark offensive coordinator Adam Schiermyer as its next head football coach.
According to school Athletic Director Phil Wail, the hire is pending approval from the Mesa Unified School District Governing Board, which will take place in the coming weeks.
“We were looking for someone that had some youth to him, some energy to him and at the same time has had experience of being in a high-profile coordinator position at a big school like he has with Perry,” Wail said. “I think he has the hard-working pedigree. We had some players on our panel, and he related to them.
“They wanted someone who knows football and someone who can push them, get them to the next level and hold them accountable. Adam brought all of those to the table.”
Schiermyer spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Eastmark High School under legendary coach Scooter Molander. It was there he helped develop the football program, which went undefeated in the 3A Central Region and made the conference playoffs in its second year of varsity football.
Before Eastmark, Schiermyer served as the offensive coordinator for five years under Preston Jones at Perry High School. It was there he coached both Brock and Chubba Purdy, advancing to the 6A semifinals in 2016 and the state championship game in 2017 and 2018.
Schiermyer said learning under Jones and Molander has prepared him for the opportunity to take over a program.
“I don’t know very many assistants who have worked for, who I would say, are two of the best coaches in the state,” Schiermyer said. “I really feel blessed to have been able to work under Scooter and Preston.”
Both Wail and Schiermyer agreed transforming the Skyline football program won’t be an overnight success.
The Coyotes’ last major bout with success came under Angelo Paffumi, who led the Coyotes to the Division II (5A) semifinals in 2015 and finished with a 12-1 record. A year later, the Coyotes finished 9-2 overall. Skyline’s last winning season came in 2017 when it finished 6-5. Paffumi was let go in 2018 after the Coyotes finished 5-5 on the year.
Skyline hired former Chandler assistant coach George Hawthorne to replace Paffumi for the 2019 season. He remained with the program through 2021. In his three seasons, Skyline went 5-23.
Wail, who won a state title in baseball and was a runner-up in football as a head coach in Illinois before taking over as the athletic director at Skyline, believes Schiermyer has the pedigree to build a winning program with time.
“We know it is going to be a process,” Wail said. “We know we have to lose by a little before we are going to start winning. The expectation isn’t for him to come in and win a championship right away. It’s for us to start being in some of these games and then learn how to win.”
Schiermyer said the process of putting his staff in place has already begun. He hopes to meet with the program soon and begin developing relationships. Wail believes his connections to the East Valley from his time at Perry and Eastmark will draw kids to Skyline, or at the very least keep them within the school’s boundaries.
While he knows turning around the Skyline program will be a challenge, it’s one that Schiermyer embraces. And he’s excited and thankful for the opportunity.
“I’m super excited to be able to get into a well-established school that has had success in the past,” Schiermyer said. “(Being in this position) it makes you realize you have guys counting on you to do the job and do it right. I want to build the program, put the discipline in place and get the best version of each player in the classroom and on the field.
“I want to build on that past success and build the program up to that championship level in the classroom, on the field and overall.”
