It was the type of game the Skyline football program would have lost in recent years.
A defensive battle riddled with mistakes, turnovers and penalty flags, the Coyotes found themselves in a dog fight against Maricopa Friday night. When they needed a spark in the dwindling moment of the game, they went to one of their workhorse backs in senior captain Jace Hardin.
His first and only carry of the game went for 38 yards and a touchdown with just over 2 minutes remaining. It proved to be the game-winner as the Coyote defense held strong yet again to secure the 22-15 victory over the Rams.
“It felt great,” Hardin said. “The guy hit me in the leg so of course there was a little pain, but that’s nothing if it means taking my team home. Then going out there on defense to stop them at the end, that was amazing.”
The win improved Skyline’s record to 3-0 on the year. It’s the first time since 2016 the Coyotes started off a campaign with an undefeated streak. That same season lead by then-head coach Angelo Paffumi, they finished a perfect 10-0 in the regular season.
Schiermyer knows it is too early to start thinking about a perfect season. The Coyotes still have a tough region schedule ahead.
But this is a team with confidence. And it’s a team that proved Friday night it had the ability to overcome adversity when everything seemed to not go their way.
“I think they’re just believing in each other and more importantly, what we are doing in terms of culture,” Schiermyer said. “We talked about that we were going to win some plays and lose some plays. They’re 0-3 but they’re a really good 0-3 football team.
“I couldn’t be more proud of (his players). They put in the work and we’re 3-0 for the first time in seven years.”
Maricopa struck first in the game. A long drive was capped off by a 1-yard run by junior running back Nate Barlow. It was the first of two touchdowns Barlow had on the night — the second came just before half to tie the game at 15.
Barlow was one of the main weapons alongside sophomore quarterback Robert Knorr. He had 30 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while also hauling in two passes for 14 yards, both of which came at critical moments where a first down was needed.
Knorr struggled to find a rhythm early on, but found it in the fourth as he completed five straight passes at one point to move his team down the field. But like Skyline, Maricopa was plagued by penalties. The Rams were flagged 13 times for 130 yards. Skyline was also flagged 13 times for 91 yards.
Knorr’s final pass came at the end of the game as time expired. He looked to find senior wideout Kyree Washington in the corner of the end zone but the ball sailed over his head. Skyline defensive back Bo Langley — Hardin’s cousin, was there to make a play.
“We locked it down over top as best we could,” Hardin said. “I thought, ‘Oh my God my cousin just made the game-winning play.’ It was awesome.”
Langley’s presence for the final play was one of many situations in which Skyline’s defense came up clutch down the stretch.
The combination of Hardin at linebacker alongside junior Gabe Tapia and a stout defensive line led by juniors Alex Sargent and Joziah Palaita and senior Fiatau Palaita pressured Knorr on multiple occasions. Maricopa’s biggest plays came when receivers got behind Skyline’s last line of defense at safety.
But more often than not, they came up with a turnover or forced a punt — two of which they blocked, one for a safety.
“They have the heart of a lion. They’re resilient,” Schiermyer said of his defense. “They’re well-coached and I’m proud of the defense. I told them they would have to win us the game and they did.”
Much like Maricopa, Skyline’s offense was stagnant most of the game.
Junior running back Jordan Blake, who has had a breakout year thus far, found running room early but adjustments by Maricopa allowed its linebackers, and especially senior Ian Palm, to fill holes quickly.
Blake still managed to find the end zone early on an 11-yard run in the second quarter. Skyline’s other touchdown came from the arm of junior quarterback Randall Barton, who connected with tight end Jake Brown for an 18-yard score.
Barton finished 9-of-15 for 125 yards and an interception. But he struggled at times to get the ball out while being chased down by Maricopa’s defense.
Blake, on 21 carries, rushed for 110 yards.
“Jordan is an amazing guy,” Hardin said. “He can bob and weave and find those holes when there’s nothing there. He couldn’t do it as much tonight but even when he thought there was nothing he can get through. I’m almost the exact opposite.
“We bring two things we need.”
Skyline’s ability to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2016 is special to Schiermyer. But it means more to the seniors.
Hardin’s older brother came through the program and never accomplished that feat. Hardin has gone through three coaching staffs if he includes his time with Skyline’s feeder team under Paffumi.
The undefeated streak means everything to him and his fellow seniors. But they’re not done.
“It’s awesome,” Hardin said. “Just coming in here and having the ability to compete and have a chance to make something out of this, it’s awesome. This 3-0 changed everything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.