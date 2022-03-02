After coming within one place of making the playoffs, the Skyline Coyotes are looking for redemption this year and one group in particular is hungry for this season.
The seniors of the Skyline Coyotes varsity baseball team have been working since September to get to a playoff this year and they believe that it is definitely possible even with a team of only 11 players.
There are five seniors: Elias Harrington, Ryan Mioni, Madek Katzenmeier, Johnathan McBee and Dillon Nels. According to head coach Brian Gregory, it is a group which is almost half of the team and brings a lot of maturity to the field.
“They understand the game and the thing that’s going to carry them is their maturity. Their maturity has been through the roof and for them to be here five days a week is a mature thing to do,” Gregory said. “It got them through the fall and through the winter and I think that’s what is going to carry us through the season.”
This group has been through hardship. Whether that be the pandemic or their head coach resigning. They also lost three players to either transfer or a loss of interest in the game.
However, that hasn’t led them to falter up this point and to a certain extent it makes their desire to get to and win a playoff game even greater.
There is a sense of confidence and excitement for this upcoming season with this group despite all they have gone through and having a smaller team. For some of them, it brings a sense of comfort. The thing that is most comfortable though, is having each other to rely on.
“I think it helps a lot,” Katzenmeier said. “We’ve all mostly played together from junior high until now, so we all know each other pretty well.”
This group is led by Ryan Mioni and Elias Harrington who have the most experience at the varsity level and have helped the other three develop as much as they have.
Nels, one of the most athletic kids on the team, says that owes a lot to guys like Elias and Ryan.
He conceded that he would not be as good of a hitter if it were not for those two.
“I wouldn’t be as good of a hitter as I am if it weren’t for Elias or Ryan,” Nels said. “I took a lot of experience from Ryan watching him hit and seeing how much power he has for being so skinny and tall.
“Elias is one of the best pitchers I have ever faced and seeing his movement has made me much better in the box and much better at reading baseballs.”
As mature as they are, they remain light-hearted and warm. They have the classic teammate relationship where they can make fun of each other a little and rib one another.
At the end of the day, however, it is a group that is there for each other and their team.
They know that it’s not just going to take a collection of individuals to win games and get to the playoffs but a truly cohesive unit.
