The first time Emily McKellar ran the Mesa half-marathon was three years ago as a way to get back into shape after giving birth.
It was a challenge, but the training and the event helped her get back into shape. After having her fourth child, she wanted to again take part in the marathon. But this time was different.
She recruited her four sisters and father to run alongside her. It took some convincing, but they eventually obliged. The team of six entered the half-marathon not knowing what to expect. But not only did they all come away with better times than they expected, it brought a family spread out across the country together again.
“I wanted to make it a girls’ trip and a way we can train together,” McKellar said. “I eventually got one of them on, they were all kind of committed to doing it. We committed April of 2021, so we had 10 months and we had a training schedule that was 14 weeks. When we hit that mark, that was when we really started to run regularly.”
The five sisters and their father began training for the Feb. 12 race in October. They each logged their respective training sessions in an application that allowed them to share their progress. They sent messages of encouragement in a group chat.
McKellar, 34, their father Geoffrey Waldrom, 64, and Lauren Willis, 37, all trained in Mesa where they reside. Morgan Engebretsen, 28, trained in San Francisco where she lives. She would often run the Golden Gate Bridge for training.
Ali Van De Graaff, 31, trained near her home in Ashland, Ore., running through the forest. Cady Jardine, 39, had the toughest training regimen of the group at her home in Falls Church, Va. It wasn’t uncommon for her to have to train in single-digit weather.
They all stuck to it, though. They held each other accountable and wanted to impress not only their spouses but the 17 children between the five. The trip also came with a bit of a surprise as Engebretson, the youngest of the group with one child already, announced when she arrived for the race that she was expecting another. It made the reunion and race even more special.
“It was incredible,” Willis said. “It made it all so worth it. It was really rewarding to know we did such a hard thing, and we did it together. Running was new to most of us. It was super exhilarating, the high of crossing the finish line and knowing you’re done. Your legs are on fire but knowing you accomplished such a lofty goal, for me it was an unrealistic goal.
“It goes to show that anything is possible with a little hard work and dedication.”
Seeing her five girls and husband compete alongside one another was special for Susie Waldrom, their mother.
She didn’t race with them, electing to cheer them on at the start and finish line where they met for a group photo. Engebretsen finished the half-marathon first out of the group at a time of 2 hours, 8 seconds. Van De Graaff finished next in 2:12.00, followed by Willis (2:14:00), McKellar (2:22:00), Waldrom (2:32:00) and Jardine (2:52:00).
For many, it was the first time they had ever run a marathon before. It also came after two of them had gotten over a COVID infection.
McKellar and Willis said they were both still sore days after the race had concluded. Waldrum, however, who had only biked and hiked before the race, has continued to update his girls on his workouts after the marathon. Seeing her husband race and now continue to train has been special for Susie.
“I’m so proud of their commitment to do something hard,” she said. “They are all busy mothers with 17 children between the five of them and another on the way. Two ran post January COVID infection, which put a wrench in their training, but they did it.
“Having my husband run with them was the cherry on top.”
The family says the race brought them closer together, even with three of them out of state.
They communicated on a daily basis in the weeks and months leading up
to the race. When they all came into town, they slept at their parents’ house, at together and rode with each other to the marathon.
It was an experience they all enjoyed, and some of their spouses have even said they want to get involved next year if they decide to make it an annual tradition. Even if they don’t, though, they now have a memory they can look back on for many years to come.
“It made us talk to each other more and see how each of us are doing,” McKellar said. “And I know years from now we will look back and say, ‘remember that one time we trained really hard and did something really hard together?’
“I think it’s super motivating to have a spouse or a sister or dad to want to train with you, even if it’s virtually. Having family do it with you is very motivating.”
