National Signing Day has arrived as several athletes from across the East Valley officially sign their National Letter of Intents to play their respective sport at the next level.
Several schools are holding special ceremonies throughout the day to honor their respective athletes.
Below is a list of athletes that signed Wednesday. It will be updated throughout the day as more signings are announced.
Cade Bennett, OL, Notre Dame – Oklahoma State
Ben Bray, OL, Red Mountain – Arizona State
Connor Butt, LB, Notre Dame – Army
Tyler Beverett, QB, Saguaro – Bucknell
Tommy Christakos, WR, Chaparral – Cal
Costen Cooley, OL, Red Mountain – Air Force
Jacobe Covington, DB, Saguaro – Washington
Cooper Darling, OL, Williams Field – Oregon State
Jackson Ford, LB, Perry – Princeton
Joshua Gale, TE, Williams Field -- UC-Davis
Jaden Green, LS, Mesa – Washington
Tyson Grubbs, RB, Desert Vista – NAU
Micah Harper, DB, Basha – BYU
Koby Hathcock, LS, Desert Ridge – Iowa State
Lingi Havea, DL, Chandler – BYU
Kamdan Hightower, DB, Chaparral – NAU
D'Shayne James, WR, Perry – Iowa State
Jaylan Jeffers, OL, Saguaro – Oregon
Tye Kassen, OL, Saguaro – NAU
Finley Lecky, OL, Hamilton – San Diego
Aidan Lee, WR, Desert Ridge – Cal
Parker Lewis, K, Saguaro – USC
Brock Locnikar, LB, Notre Dame – Harvard
Gunner Maldonado, S, Chandler – Northwestern
Dylan Mayginnes, OL, Hamilton – Washington State
Jack Miller, QB, Chaparral – Ohio State
Noah Nelson, OL, Williams Field – Oklahoma
Will Plummer, QB, Gilbert – Arizona
Matt Polk, WR, Saguaro – Oklahoma State
Chubba Purdy, QB, Perry – Florida State
Malik Reed, LB, Chandler – Wisconsin
Brenden Rice, WR, Hamilton – Colorado
Spencer Roy, DL, Notre Dame – Army
Jay Rudolph, TE, Horizon – San Diego State
Brandon Ruiz, K, Williams Field (Arizona State) – Mississippi State
Damian Sellers, LB, Saguaro – UCLA
Will Shaffer, LB, Saguaro – Arizona State
Justin Stinson, DB, Valley Christian – New Mexico State
Jeremiah Trojan, LB, Hamilton – UCLA
Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
