Wednesday marked the beginning of the early signing period for football. 

National Signing Day has arrived as several athletes from across the East Valley officially sign their National Letter of Intents to play their respective sport at the next level.

Several schools are holding special ceremonies throughout the day to honor their respective athletes.

Below is a list of athletes that signed Wednesday. It will be updated throughout the day as more signings are announced.

Cade Bennett, OL, Notre Dame – Oklahoma State

Ben Bray, OL, Red Mountain – Arizona State

Connor Butt, LB, Notre Dame – Army

Tyler Beverett, QB, Saguaro – Bucknell

Tommy Christakos, WR, Chaparral – Cal

Costen Cooley, OL, Red Mountain – Air Force

Jacobe Covington, DB, Saguaro – Washington

Cooper Darling, OL, Williams Field – Oregon State

Jackson Ford, LB, Perry – Princeton

Joshua Gale, TE, Williams Field -- UC-Davis

Jaden Green, LS, Mesa – Washington

Tyson Grubbs, RB, Desert Vista – NAU

Micah Harper, DB, Basha – BYU

Koby Hathcock, LS, Desert Ridge – Iowa State

Lingi Havea, DL, Chandler – BYU

Kamdan Hightower, DB, Chaparral – NAU

D'Shayne James, WR, Perry – Iowa State

Jaylan Jeffers, OL, Saguaro – Oregon

Tye Kassen, OL, Saguaro – NAU

Finley Lecky, OL, Hamilton – San Diego

Aidan Lee, WR, Desert Ridge – Cal

Parker Lewis, K, Saguaro – USC

Brock Locnikar, LB, Notre Dame – Harvard

Gunner Maldonado, S, Chandler – Northwestern

Dylan Mayginnes, OL, Hamilton – Washington State

Jack Miller, QB, Chaparral – Ohio State

Noah Nelson, OL, Williams Field – Oklahoma

Will Plummer, QB, Gilbert – Arizona

Matt Polk, WR, Saguaro – Oklahoma State

Chubba Purdy, QB, Perry – Florida State

Malik Reed, LB, Chandler – Wisconsin

Brenden Rice, WR, Hamilton – Colorado

Spencer Roy, DL, Notre Dame – Army

Jay Rudolph, TE, Horizon – San Diego State

Brandon Ruiz, K, Williams Field (Arizona State) – Mississippi State

Damian Sellers, LB, Saguaro – UCLA

Will Shaffer, LB, Saguaro – Arizona State

Justin Stinson, DB, Valley Christian – New Mexico State

Jeremiah Trojan, LB, Hamilton – UCLA

