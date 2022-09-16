Mountain View never backed down or came close to giving up at all in its 34-29 loss to Desert Mountain Thursday night.
Even when the Toros went down a touchdown or had a bad possession, they would follow it up with a huge play like the fourth quarter interception from Brigham McKown.
Even though they ended up losing, they were able to learn a lot from the loss.
Head coach Joe Germaine was upset about the loss, but he did take away something positive.
“A really important part that we measure our team about is the effort that we played with," Germaine said. "I’m happy with our kids, the effort that they give, and the way they play the game.”
There was disappointment on everyone's faces after the game but based on how this team holds themselves, they know they gave it everything they had and now it's on to the next.
That is something that quarterback Jack Germaine touched when he was asked what he learned from this loss.
“I think we learned how to battle back and overcome adversity, I think it's just onward from here," Jack said.
Jack is an ultimate competitor, he was always making huge plays to keep his team in the game. He had over 250 yards passing and three touchdowns.
The ball was in his hands for the last drive of the game to try to secure the win but the drive ended in an interception. His mindset was simple.
“Just find a way to get the ball down field and get some yards," he said.
Jack wanted this win and did everything he could to make it happen. But things didn't go his way in the end.
