Shaun Aguano watched eagerly as a Hail Mary from Washington quarterback Michael Penex sailed toward the end zone as time expired.
Once he and the crowd saw the ball fall to the ground, chaos ensued. Aguano jumped in the air and turned to see the Arizona State fans celebrating the Sun Devils 45-38 upset victory over the No. 21 Huskies Saturday afternoon in Tempe.
He was then mauled by coaches and players to celebrate his first win as the interim coach at Arizona State.
“When I saw the ball hit the ground I turned around and I just wanted to look and see the fans’ reaction,” Aguano said. “I remember the same fans a couple games before who were booing and weren’t happy, and they should, we weren’t doing well. But I wanted to take a quick look – 10 seconds – and see their happiness.
“We made a lot of people smile in Arizona. That’s huge for me because I consider myself an Arizonan. We made a lot of people happy tonight and tomorrow. That makes me feel good.”
Aguano’s first win leading the Sun Devil football program comes nearly three weeks after he was announced as the interim head coach. After a loss to Eastern Michigan at home, former coach Herm Edwards relinquished his position as head coach with the team.
That opened the door for Aguano to take over, but it came during a three week stretch that, on paper, was brutal for the Sun Devils.
Arizona State started the Aguano era with a lopsided loss to Utah. The Sun Devils then went on the road and faced USC. While they had an overall better performance in Los Angeles, they still came away with a loss.
That set the stage for Washington at home. The Huskies were coming off a beatdown from UCLA, and Arizona State was gaining confidence with each day of practice and hard work. All of that came to fruition as the defense stepped up and the offense got into a groove behind backup quarterback and Arizona native Trenton Bourguet.
“Absolute trust,” Aguano said of Bourguet. “That’s at every position. The kids know I will never skip a beat in putting the next person in because I trust all the guys on our team.”
Arizona State starting quarterback Emory Jones left the game in the second quarter with a head injury after he was targeted by a Washington defender. Bourguet entered the game and looked poised and confident in the pocket.
He quickly led Arizona State down the field and running back X Valladay punched in an 11-yard touchdown to tie the game at 10. Bourguet then took over.
The former Marana High School star led the Sun Devils down the field once again and connected with Valladay on a 14-yard touchdown pass. A pick-six by Jordan Clark extended Arizona State’s lead.
Washington then started answering each Sun Devil score, at one point tying the game in the fourth quarter. But Bourguet continued to lead the offense with confidence. It was an opportunity he had waited four long years for.
“I’ve prepared the last four years as if I’m the starter,” Bourguet said. “You’re always a play away and I’ve always been told that. I prepared like the starter all week and at the end of the day you come out victorious against a really good Washington team. It was a lot of fun.”
Bourguet went on to throw two more touchdown passes – one to Elijhah Badger and the other to Bryan Thomas in the fourth quarter that allowed Arizona State to re-take the lead. He also had two pivotal third-down conversions on the go-ahead drive.
On countless occasions, Bourguet remained in the pocket and absorbed a hit from Washington defenders while throwing strikes to one of his wideouts.
Bourguet finished 15-of-21 for 182 yards and three touchdowns. His lone mistake came in the fourth quarter when he was picked off by Washington defensive back Davon Banks. But Arizona State’s defense came up with two big stops in the waning minutes of the game.
One of Aguano’s promises when he took over as interim head coach was to recruit Arizona high school athletes. He grew to love the state and talent that comes out of it every year from his 20 years at Chandler High School, where he was head coach for eight and led the Wolves to three state titles and an overall record of 88-19.
Aguano, who at times became emotional in his postgame press conference Saturday, doubled down on his promise to recruit the state.
He spent the first two weeks of his tenure out at local Friday night games. And he made sure to remind media Bourguet and former Red Mountain star and current Sun Devil left guard Ben Bray, who came in for one of Arizona State’s injured starters, were both local recruits.
“He’s an Arizona kid that has come in and won one of our biggest games,” Aguano said. “We can win with Arizona kids. I want to keep Arizona kids here. (Bourguet) just amplified that for us.”
The win for Arizona State sets a new tone for the program entering its bye week. Players have bought in to Aguano’s “Ohana” culture, which extends from his Hawaiian background.
Media was already aware of his passion for Sun Devil football from his introductory press conference, where he teared up. Now, fans are starting to buy in to the idea of Aguano being the answer.
Having trust from everyone involved is all Aguano can ask for.
“I look back and ask if this is one of the greatest days in my coaching career and I say, ‘Absolutely,’” Aguano said. “I feel like I’m the richest man in the world right now … just because of the wealth of love these kids have given me.
“This is a huge win for this program.”
