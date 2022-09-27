The last four days leading up to Seton Catholic’s rare Monday night bout with Benjamin Franklin were about the toughest a program could encounter midway through the season.
The program was forced to postpone its Friday matchup with Benjamin Franklin due to a mild skin illness within the program. It left the team unable to practice Friday or Saturday.
The Sentinels came in early Monday for a walkthrough to prepare for the Chargers’ unique run-heavy offense. It was all the defense needed as it led the way to a 16-7 victory over Ben Franklin for Seton Catholic’s first of the season.
“I think the rest helped us out, honestly,” Seton Catholic coach Pete Wahlheim said. “We’re so beat up and thin. But at the same time, (Ben Franklin) is a physical team. I was proud of our guys.”
It took time for the Sentinel defense to settle in and identify Ben Franklin’s wing-T offense.
The Chargers’ took the ball down the field on their first possession, running through and around Seton Catholic defenders in the process. The long drive was capped off with a 5-yard run from senior captain Dawson Smith, who had to leave the game at the half due to another school commitment Monday night.
The score was Ben Franklin’s only one of the night as Seton Catholic shut down running lanes. That, along with interceptions by Nico Pastore and Declan Hermes and multiple forced turnover on downs, helped limit the Charger offense.
“Our defense was nails,” Wahlheim said. “They stood up in the second half. That’s as good as I think they can play. They tackled well and created turnovers.”
Like Ben Franklin, Seton Catholic also had its share of trouble moving the ball. The Sentinels were forced into multiple punting situations, but at times were bailed out by mishaps in defensive coverage by Ben Franklin or penalties that gave them a new set of downs.
Senior quarterback Jake Morris also found a rhythm through the air to senior wideout Patrick Mendoza, who played for the first time this season Monday night.
The two connected six times for 131 yards. Three of those receptions by Mendoza went for 20 yards or more. One came on a crucial fourth down conversion.
“Just the one-on-one, corner press,” said Morris, who finished unofficially 11-of-18 for 200 yards. “I knew he got that, especially with the safety over.”
Morris was responsible for both of Seton Catholic’s touchdowns which came in the second quarter less than 2 minutes apart.
He snuck the first one in from a yard out to give Seton Catholic the lead. After Pastore’s interception, Morris found freshman wideout Nick Pongratz for a 31-yard touchdown. Seton Catholic converted both 2-point conversion tries to give its defense a two-possession cushion, which proved to be crucial in the waning moments of the game.
“I was playing four deep, I was waiting for it, too,” Wahlheim said. “That’s why they got so much yardage on the ground. A huge thing was being up two scores so we can play a little softer. I told our guys during the week they wouldn’t play from behind very well. If we got out ahead of them we would be OK and that’s what we did.”
Ben Franklin’s defense forced Seton Catholic into a punt that pinned the Charger offense deep in its own territory with just over 4 minutes remaining.
The Chargers moved the ball down the field but appeared to lack a sense of urgency. Dives and sweeps, the team’s bread and butter, were bottled up by Seton Catholic’s defense at times, which allowed the clock to run.
Ben Franklin quarterback Ridge Allen took a shot at the end zone to tight end Drew Salisbury with under a minute remaining. Salisbury caught the pass but was ruled out by the official. The Chargers’ final drive ended with a turnover on downs with 2.8 seconds remaining at the Seton Catholic 4-yard line.
The win was a breathe of fresh air for Wahlheim, who said the program has dealt with several bouts of adversity this season. But it doesn’t get much easier as the Sentinels have just two days to prepare for Carl Hayden on Thursday.
But Wahlheim knows his players will be ready to play. And with a win under their belt it gives them a new level of confidence.
“We were 0-3 and faced a bunch of adversity. They could’ve laid down and packed it in,” Wahlheim said. “But they didn’t and I’m proud of them. Now we have to turn it around and try to get one three days from now.
“That’ll be a quick turnaround but we’ll be fine.”
