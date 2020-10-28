In an inconsistent volleyball season for the Chaparral Firebirds, senior transfer and New York University commit Cassidy Brown has shined.
After playing her first three years of high school volleyball at Geneva High in Illinois, Brown and her family moved to Arizona when COVID-19 forced schools in Illinois to close.
“I moved here to play volleyball because Illinois is shut down from COVID,” Brown said. “I could not train at all, and I don’t think I touched a ball for months.”, said Cassidy.
Standing 6-feet and playing outside hitter, Brown’s been dominant this season. She has put the league on notice leading her team with 79 kills in 13 games, but what impresses her peers is her hyper-competitive nature that drives her to continue to succeed in one of the toughest sports seasons to date.
“Her best attribute as a leader and player is she does not let her own mistakes affect her performance,” said senior captain Taylor Peters.
Brown did not start playing volleyball until she was nine-years-old, but she immediately fell in love with the sport.
“I learned a lot from watching my sisters play volleyball,” Brown said. “I like to think I was able to take the best parts of each of their games and combine it to make me the player I am today.”
Because COVID-19 has slowed the recruiting process, Brown began to doubt whether her lifelong dream of playing collegiate volleyball would come true.
Her path to success has not been easy. In her sophomore year, Cassidy suffered a devastating injury that almost jeopardized her volleyball career.
“I dislocated my knee cap, sprained some ligaments, and had a bone contusion that kept me out for an entire summer and even affected the start to my high school season that year,” Brown said.
In one of the toughest years for any athlete amid a pandemic, changing schedules, uncertainty of a season, and new regulations, Brown has shown why she is one of the top volleyball recruits in Arizona. Not only is she leading her team statistically, her leadership and ability to mentor younger players is one of her most valuable things she brings to the team.
“She has brought a great sense of leadership and the team really gravitates towards her. " Taylor said.
“Even when we are down 20-3 she finds a way to fight and get the team going to be our best we can be,” said senior Raegan Peters.
She has put the league on notice with her dominant performances week in and week out.
With lack of practices due to Covid regulations, Brown says it is hard to build chemistry and work out mistakes that occur during games.
“It is very hard,” Brown said. “I think that this season has been very inconsistent. We have had some tough losses, but I think we are learning a lot as a young team and doing the best we can given the situation we are in.”
Less than 5% of high school volleyball players move on to play at the college level, and Brown is one of the few that will get this opportunity. She is excited to play for a great volleyball program at NYU.
“NYU has such incredible coaches, and I can see myself learning so much from them,” Brown said. “Also, NYU is a great school with a perfect balance of academics and athletics which I was looking for during my recruiting process.”
Michael Bosque is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University covering Chaparral High School.
