It’s the premier high school athletics event in Arizona.
Every year it brings numerous high school basketball programs from across the western part of the U.S. and into the Midwest for a four-day showcase. College coaches flock to the Valley to see some of the top talent at Section 7, and it all takes place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
“What a great experience this must be for these guys to play in,” Mountain Pointe coach Kaimarr Price said. “Such a big environment like this, all the fans get to watch and with all these college coaches lined up, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for sure.”
Since announcing its move to State Farm Stadium, Section 7 has grown exponentially. Last year, just under 200 high schools participated. This year, 231 boys and 18 girls’ teams played on 12 courts placed over top of the concrete floor that is typically covered by the Arizona Cardinals’ game field.
Thursday, June 16, marked the official start of the tournament. Teams were split into 14 brackets on the boys’ side while the girls played in one large tournament.
A cast of all Arizona-based schools kicked off the tournament on its first day. Mountain Pointe’s boys, playing in the Fiesta Bowl Bracket, arguably the toughest of the 12 as it features several national powerhouse programs, started its quest for a tournament title on Friday. All of Mountain Pointe’s games were featured on the two showcase courts, equipped with its own set of bleachers in the middle of the stadium.
Price said it was a unique experience being at the center of the entire tournament. But it’s one that he was thankful to be a part of.
“It’s humbling just thinking about where we were three years back before COVID,” Price said. “We played in the back gym at Apollo (High School). A few short years later we are getting this recognition. The kids have put in a lot of hard work, and we’ve had kids like Jason (Kimbrough) and (Zereoue Williams) lay the foundation that got us to this point.”
The Pride took on a talented Mount Si team from Washington in their first game. Led by seniors Mark Brown, Tru Washington and new transfer Kevin Patton, they dominated their way to an 81-45 win.
Mountain Pointe proved immediately its case as one of the top teams in the state. It’s something Brown and Washington have been chasing since they teamed up as sophomores with the Pride.
“It’s a blessing to be here, it’s a cool experience,” Brown said. “Everybody has a role on this team. We all come together as one and do what we need to do to get it done.”
Section 7 was one of the first major tournaments for Desert Vista with new head coach Obie Tann, freshman playmaker Nico Velez and the rest of the Thunder boys.
Tann came away overall happy with the way his team performed in the tournament. They showed promise and an ability to fight through adversity. The moment didn’t seem too big for them, which will come in handy for most when Tann plans take the team to tournaments of this caliber across the country.
“As we grow as a program, we aren’t going to be just local,” Tann said. “These guys need to experience what it’s like to go outside of the state and experience life in basketball. My job is to make this year fun. I’m excited.”
Tann was impressed with incoming freshman Nico Velez. He showed poise among older players and proved he had the ability to run the Thunder’s offense even at a young age.
“It makes me feel great knowing (Tann) trust me with the ball, trusts me at the point and to be in big games,” Velez said. “It was little nerve wrecking but once we got in the game we settled down. I’m lucky to play in something like this.”
Several other schools from across the East Valley accepted invitations to Section 7, including Valley Christian. Last year, Greg Haagsma and his team played just a handful of games at the stadium before they had to play at nearby Raymond S. Kellis High School, which serves as an overflow area for games.
This year, Valley Christian remained at State Farm Stadium throughout the duration of the tournament. Haagsma said it was a unique experience for his players.
“The Arizona Basketball Coaches Association is a premier group of guys who really want basketball done the right way,” Haagsma said. “They really put their time and energy to the setup being the easy it is because it markets kids. When you have a group of men like that who are really intent on this, I would be stupid not to be a part of this.
“For as long as we have this, I want to be here.”
Valley Christian, fresh off a 3A title win, feels it is going to be seen as an underdog this season due to its young players and smaller size than in year’s past. But they played up to the level of their opponents at Section 7, beating 5A Horizon on day one and Prescott, Coolidge and Tucson to win the Arizona’s Family Bracket championship.
Luke Shaw, a standout junior, will now be asked to lead the team this season. He has started to come out of his shell, especially in front of college coaches at the tournament.
“This is just an amazing experience. We walked down here through the tunnels feeling like an actual NBA or NFL player,” Shaw said. “This showed us that we have to get ready for every game. But this also helped us bond and become closer. This was such a great learning experience for us.”
Valley Christian was joined by fellow Chandler-area schools Hamilton, Chandler and Basha. Perry boys and girls represented the Chandler district and town of Gilbert along with Highland, Mesquite girls and boys, Campo Verde, Gilbert and Higley.
Like Mountain Pointe the Puma boys were placed in the Fiesta Bowl Bracket alongside powerhouse programs. The Pumas were challenged right out of the gate against Utah power Corner Canyon.
Head coach Sam Duane Jr. said Section 7 always gets his team prepared to be in the spotlight. Last year, Perry played a midseason tournament game featured on ESPN. He believes settings such as the one at State Farm Stadium help them prepare for any environment.
“It’s a great experience, something all of these players will always remember,” Perry coach Sam Duane Jr. said. “What Matt King and the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association have done, what David Hines and the AIA have done to help get this in here, it’s awesome.”
Perry fell to Corner Canyon in its first Section 7 matchup. But it was a learning experience nonetheless. Senior Cody Williams shined in front of the numerous college basketball coaches in attendance for the tournament.
Ben Egbo, a fellow senior, also opened the eyes of many for his ability to be a floor general on the court for the Pumas. Though, he did come away with something to work on: his confidence shooting the ball.
“It was definitely cool,” Egbo said. “Not every team in Arizona gets to be in here. So, it was definitely an opportunity you want to make the most of. It’s something you dream about, really.”
Mountain View coach Andy Johnson, in his first season leading the Toros, was in awe at the environment. It was his first time at an event the caliber of Section 7.
Walking into State Farm Stadium was a surreal experience for him and his players, even those who had been there before.
“I’ve been fortunate to be at Peach Jam and some of the best tournaments in the country,” Johnson said. “But this is incredible. The level of competition, the organization. What this does for high school student-athletes, to be able to be seen by all these college coaches under one roof, it’s awesome.”
Mountain View played its first game Friday morning and another in the evening. They noticed a shift in the overall atmosphere as college coaches flooded the floor by the time the afternoon rolled around.
It presented a great opportunity for players like Brigg Wolfe to shine in the spotlight, and he took advantage as he helped lead the Toros a win in the late afternoon after losing in double-overtime in the morning.
“It’s crazy, sort of inspirational,” Wolfe said. “You walk in, and you realize you’re in the Cardinals stadium. Then every corner you turn you see coaches from Kentucky, Duke. It’s just awesome to be able to come to a big stage and perform.”
Along with Mountain View, Mesa was represented by Desert Ridge, Mesa, Red Mountain and Dobson. All teams recognized the ability to play in front of college coaches, which is what led most, including Queen Creek coach Daniel Bobik, to accept the invitation for his team.
In recent years, he lost players to prep schools, a growing landscape that many coaches feel take away from the AIA and traditional public-school teams. Bobik said Section 7 shows there isn’t a need for players to play at prep schools to be recruited to the next level. If a player has talent to go to the next level, they’ll be found.
“I love the concept, I love the idea and I love that you can use it – for lack of a better term – as ammunition for kids who are potentially thinking about going the prep route,” Bobik said. “I can guarantee there are more coaches here this weekend watching them than they will get at prep schools over the entire year.
“I’m glad this has been put together for teams that are a part of the AIA so kids can understand they can go to a public high school and still play at the next level.”
Queen Creek, with a smaller roster than what it will field during the season, used Section 7 to gage where they are at with the players they have. Leyton Steenhard, a junior point guard, showed his ability to lead the team on the floor.
He wasn’t nervous about the big stage his team was playing on. If anything, he used it as motivation.
“I was excited because it’s a good stage to be on, to play on,” Steenhard said. “The feeling of the bright lights coming down, it’s amazing. It was a good experience, for sure.”
Casteel was also present representing Queen Creek and the Chandler district. Out of Scottsdale, Saguaro, Horizon, Scottsdale Christian, Chaparral, Desert Mountain, Notre Dame Prep and Rancho Solano Prep were all present.
Saguaro coach Lucas Ramirez, while also coaching his team, volunteered to help run the scoreboard at various games at the tournament. To him, becoming involved in any way was his goal.
He idolizes the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association for what they have been able to plan for two years now at State Farm Stadium. It’s every basketball coaches, player’s and spectator’s dream.
“This is unbelievable, and they’ve already enhanced it from last year to this year,” Ramirez said. “When you compare it to year one a couple of years ago, it’s night and day. It’s just a credit to Matt King, the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association, the AIA, you can list all those names. They’ve done a great job creating this environment.”
The girls’ bracket was filled with local talent, most notably Desert Vista which had impressive showings in every matchup. It impressed head coach Dave Williams, who said the team had only been together for a week prior to the tournament.
“I want people to see what we have. I want them to see the structure of this program,” Williams said. “(The players) run this program, I just put the system in. When they’re playing the right way, they’re pretty damn exciting.”
The Thunder went 4-0 in the first two days of the tournament, beating Sunrise Mountain, defending 6A champion Valley Vista, Pinnacle and defending 5A champion Millennium.
The entire roster contributed, including incoming freshman phenom Jerzy Robinson, Eanae Dagons, Shay Ijiwoye and Dylan Swindle. The Thunder players never let the moment get too big for them, even while inside a massive stadium that seats thousands of screaming fans every Sunday during football season.
They liked the attention and the ability to play on a big stage, especially with hundreds of college coaches in attendance on Friday. It was an experience they won’t soon forget, and it will help as they move closer to the season.
“I knew this was going to be a fun week. I knew it was going to be fun playing with all my teammates and getting some dubs,” Swindle said. “I think we can be really good. We have really good chemistry so it will be fun.”
