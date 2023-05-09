Saira Prince is usually fairly animated when she crosses the finish line of her hurdle races.
Sometimes she does so with a smile, usually using her stellar closing speed to either pull away or chase down anyone in front of her — though that is rare. Other times she will simply use some sort of hand motion.
But in California at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational last month, she let out an exuberant, “Yes!” when she crossed. It came out naturally. She knew she had just set a new personal best for herself in the 100-meter hurdles.
What she didn’t know at the time was that she also accomplished much more.
“Looking up at the board and seeing the time, I didn’t make the connection,” Prince said. “I knew I (set a new personal record). I just felt it. That’s why I had so much emotion.
“I personally was aiming for the 100-hurdle record. I didn’t think I would reach the 300.”
Prince’s time of 13.58 seconds was a new state record in Arizona. She surpassed the old mark of 13.59 set by Ashlee Moore from Hamilton in 2014.
It didn’t hit her until her coaches notified her of what she had just accomplished. But at the same time, she couldn’t celebrate too much. She had the 300 hurdles in less than an hour to prepare for.
Then she did it again.
Less than 60 minutes after setting a new state record in the 110 hurdles, Prince set yet another record in the 300. This time, she passed Ma’Kayla Dickerson from Betty Fairfax, who ran the event in 41.38 seconds in 2019. Prince’s time was 41.24.
Prince was part of a group of Arizona athletes that had standout performances at the event. Mountain Pointe’s Jayden Davis, who Prince will compete alongside with at Arizona State next year, broke the 400-meter record at Arcadia.
Red Mountain’s Tyler Mathews broke the 800-meter record in the process.
Prince said it was special to see all those records fall on the same day. She said it took time for her to process what she had accomplished.
“It took a week to set in because immediately, I was like, ‘I want to drop those times, I don’t want anybody to reach them,’” Prince said. “It took a little bit for me to realize what happened and how I had performed that day.”
Prince’s athletic background started with gymnastics. When she got to junior high, she thought about taking up another sport.
Her idea to try track came from her mother, Sandee, who was a track athlete herself running the distance events. But she also has part of a hurdle as memorabilia from her time as an athlete.
The piece of hurdle gave Prince the motivation to try the event for herself, thinking she was following in her mom’s footsteps. She went on to excel given her flexibility to get over each hurdle. But it wasn’t until last year she found out her mom never did the event.
Nonetheless, she had become a natural and stuck to it.
“It’s her progression,” Williams Field hurdles coach Stephanie Pearson said. “That’s the main key. She always does what I ask her to do.”
Pearson said Prince’s flexibility was key to her success. Though there were times where she had to dial her back a bit.
Being too loose while going over a hurdle can slow an athlete down in their sprints between each one. So, they worked vigorously to get Prince to near a point of perfection.
It’s something they still constantly work at in practice. Pearson also challenges Prince by pinning her against Josiah Dye, a standout defensive back for the Williams Field football team committed to UTEP who is also a state champion hurdler.
Prince said competing against him brings out the best in both. That showed last year when they both won gold in their respective events.
“It’s very highly competitive and I don’t like to lose,” Prince said. “We can ultimately make each other faster.”
Prince’s legacy at Williams Field is already strong.
Not only does she compete at a high level to represent the Black Hawks, but she’s also become a top tier teammate in the process.
In between her own practice sessions, Prince will cheer on her teammates. She offers words of encouragement, advice and simple high fives to those — even younger groups — running around the track.
Her goal when she joined the track program was to make an impact and participate in something new. Not only did she excel at hurdles, she created a future for herself.
Prince captured the Division II 100 and 300 hurdles championships this past weekend. Now, as she prepares for her final races at the state championship May 12-13 -- which adopts a similar Open Division type of format for football and basketball where the best face the best -- she plans to enjoy her final moments at Williams Field and her high school track career.
“I need to take a step back and really soak in this last month,” Prince said. “I’ve been stressing myself out about dropping my times. After the season is over, I’ll be graduating. It’s all going by way too fast.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.