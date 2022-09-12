A new season presents new opportunities. For the Saguaro volleyball team, it has a chance to rewrite history on the court.
Saguaro will host St. Mary’s on Sept.12 at 6 p.m. The two teams are very familiar with each other. Last year, they met up in a neutral tournament where the St. Mary’s Knights had the edge over Saguaro in a 2-0 victory. This season is different.
St. Mary’s volleyball team joined the 4A Desert Sky Region this fall, the same one Saguaro is in. The teams will encounter each other two times, the first being the Sept. 12 meeting.
Tim Church is the head coach for Saguaro, and he is in his sixth season of leading the Sabercats.
St. Mary’s is going to come in strong, but he knows that his squad is going to be ready to defend their home court against the Knights.
“I am really excited about the opportunity,” Church said.
The volleyball season has just gotten underway in the Valley and the Sabercats are 4-1 dropping a game against a tough ALA Gilbert team. Saguaro responded well to the loss, winning back-to-back games, and they will look to get a third straight win on Sept. 12.
“We have a history; they have always played us close or beaten us,” Church said.
The Sabercats are in great form as of late. Coach Church knows that the team can continue its progress going into the game, but they will have to make some adjustments. Energy and errors. Two completely different aspects of the game, but they could be the difference for the Sabercats this time around.
Church wants his team to limit the errors against St. Mary’s, and for his athletes to show passion and intensity throughout the game.
“When we play with energy, we are a handful for anyone,” Church said.
Ava Cotton, a junior outside hitter, is going to play a huge role for her team. Cotton has played varsity volleyball since her first year at Saguaro. In Cotton’s third year at Saguaro, she has embraced her role as a leader for her teammates.
“Being older now, I get to not only be a teammate to so many incredible girls but also a cheer leader for them and to our newest freshman on varsity, I can always be there if she needs an outlet or even a helping hand,” Cotton said.
Cotton has shown up in many ways for her team, and she will look to continue her momentum on the court versus St. Mary’s.
“If she gets hot, she’s a handful,” Church said.
On the other side, the St. Mary’s Knights started the season out winning two close games but have since dropped its last three. Despite that, St. Mary’s has skillful players, and they will come to Scottsdale determined.
Saguaro has been working hard in practices to tighten up their offense and defense ahead of the matchup. In addition, adding some variety to its plays.
“We’re at this part of the season where we are installing offenses and trying to dial in our defense,” Church said.
The offense for the Sabercats is in good hands. Maddie Tately is a sophomore setter, and she is the engine for the Saguaro offense.
Last year, Tately did not set much for the team, but this season she is frequently involved and creates the plays for her teammates. She is focused on this year and not thinking about the past.
“For me personally, our loss last season was last year, and this season is a fresh start,” Tately said. “St. Mary’s has always been a scrappy team with a lot of soul.”
“The Zoo,” is the student section for Saguaro and it has shown up big for the players this season. In tough matchups, such as the upcoming game against St. Mary’s, the noise and cheering will benefit the Sabercats.
Going into the game, Saguaro is playing with a lot of confidence. With the help of home court advantage and excited fans the Sept. 12 clash is shaping up to be a thriller in Scottsdale.
“I’ve always loved how inclusive the Saguaro volleyball program is and that means that during big games like St. Mary’s, girls of all levels come together to cheer and keep the energy high for the girls on the court so they can play their best,” said Cotton.
