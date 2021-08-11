On Oct. 23, 2020, the eyes of high school football fans across the country were on Scottsdale.
`ESPN was nationally televising a game between Saguaro and Hamilton — one of the country’s top programs. Those tuning in saw the Huskies win 13-7 in a defensive battle.
They also witnessed the talent of Saguaro’s Javen Jacobs.
With the score tied at zero near the end of the first quarter, Jacobs came out onto the field with the punt team. As he caught the ball and sprinted to his left, he demonstrated why he is one of the top recruits from Arizona in the Class of 2022.
He saw his blockers make a wall and followed them. He created space between his defenders using his stiff arm. His agility allowed him to quickly cut back towards the end zone. The result of his athleticism was a 50-yard punt return for the game’s first touchdown.
“It was kind of like tunnel vision,” Jacobs said. “My parents after the game told me the whole side of the stadium for Saguaro just erupted and it was electric. To know that I did it on the biggest stage possible, it felt good.”
Electric is a way to describe Jacobs. According to coach Jason Mohns, the rising senior is a playmaker, so much so that he doesn’t see Jacobs as a true wide receiver or a true running back. Instead, he considers Jacobs a “hybrid” of the two because of his unique skill set.
Those qualities were on display against Hamilton. He racked up 80 yards in the air, 55 on the ground and successfully completed a 37-yard pass. An All-State Punt Returner during the 2020 season, Jacobs finished the year with 886 all-purpose yards, 392 receiving yards and 290 rushing yards to help the Sabercats go 5-1.
Holding nine offers from programs such as Arizona State, Colorado and Northern Arizona, Jacobs in early June attended The Opening, a premier seven-on-seven tournament for top high school prospects. While in Manhattan Beach, California, his play made a statement.
“It should be an eye-opener to some of these college coaches,” Mohns said. “He’s got some good opportunities, but nowhere near the opportunities that he’s deserving of. He can be a running back. He can be a third-down back. He can line up in the slot. He can line up outside. There’s no doubt in my mind that Javen Jacobs is one of the best players in the country.”
Analysts from Rivals.com and 247Sports complimented his skill for making plays while open or closely guarded, as well as his ability to escape defenders. Performing against some of the best high school athletes in the country, Jacobs called attending The Opening “a lifetime experience.”
While performing over the tournament’s three days, his philosophy was to play his game and not pay attention to the rankings of players around him. He achieved this by showcasing his talent to those in attendance.
“I feel like I can win one-on-one every time I line up against somebody,” Jacobs said. “I say it as humble as possible, but that’s just truly what I believe and how I feel. And I backed it up as well.”
Mohns believes that Jacobs isn’t as highly ranked because his versatility in Saguaro’s offense does not lock him into playing one position. Yet this doesn’t affect Arizona’s 22nd-best recruit.
Following The Opening, he tweeted “Stars don’t mean nothing, the best of the best couldn’t cover me this weekend so what does that mean?”
While Jacobs works hard to increase his skill on the gridiron, he also helps his teammates do the same. Mohns, who praised Jacobs for his accountability, respect, discipline and success in the classroom, called him a leader by example because he is one of Saguaro’s best players and hardest workers.
Earlier this summer, the Sabercats traveled to Carlsbad, California for a three-and-a-half-day trip that included seven practices. According to Mohns, multiple players were sore and had to miss practice. But not Jacobs. He didn’t miss a single snap.
“He puts on the hard hat and brings a lunch pail every day,” Mohns said. “You never have to worry about him having a bad attitude.”
Jacobs not only returns to Saguaro as a leader and the team’s leading rusher and receiver. He returns to continue telling the story of the Jacobs family on the gridiron. His brother Josiah, a defensive back at Sacramento State, played at Saguaro after transferring from Basha during his freshman year.
Josiah and Javen are bonded by a goal of making it to the National Football League. As a result, the two train hard against one another when Josiah is back from college. Javen is also motivated to play for his brother, who suffers from Type 1 diabetes and was instrumental in acclimating him to the Saguaro football family.
“He inspires me,” Javen said. “He’s always been around and so that was hard for me to deal with when he left. I had to grow up and he helped me grow up as well when he was away.
Since he was in sixth grade, Javen knew he wanted to attend Saguaro after watching Sabercats star Christian Kirk, now a wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals.
He looked up to Kirk’s journey, as well as the success of Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy. Now that he is in their position, he hopes to put it all out on the field during the 2021 season and create a longstanding legacy.
Senior quarterback Ridge Docekal believes Jacobs’ play will help him achieve his goal.
“Every game, he leaves it all out on the field,” Docekal said. “No matter how bad he’s hurting or how tired he is, he’s always gonna push forward and give you that 100 percent effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.