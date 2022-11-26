Saguaro has been playing with a chip on its shoulder all season.
The Sabercats felt counted out and overlooked when they dropped three regular-season games for the first time 2012. Since their Week 6 matchup against Desert Edge, they’ve approached each game as if it were the postseason. But Friday night in Chandler, their mentality reached a new level of intensity.
Behind senior quarterback Devon Dampier and a strong defensive effort, No. 4 Saguaro outlasted fifth-ranked Hamilton 45-35 in the quarterfinal round of the Open Division playoffs.
The win allowed the Sabercats to take another step toward repeating as state champions. But head coach Jason Mohns still isn’t satisfied.
“We don’t really care what anyone thinks about us. Similar to last year. Five-seed, nobody gave us a chance. We’re just doing what we did last year,” Mohns said.
“Proud of our guys but we aren’t in the end zone dancing. We should be proud of ourselves, enjoy this tonight and get right back to work tomorrow … it’s gotta be us versus everybody.”
Saguaro’s offensive attack was balanced, as Dampier connected with multiple wideouts through the air while the duo of junior running back Jaedon Matthews and senior running back Zaccheus Cooper found holes in Hamilton’s front-seven at times.
Matthews was the first to find the end zone after breaking several tackles to break free for a 34-yard touchdown on Saguaro’s first offensive play. Hamilton, however, answered as junior quarterback Beckham Pellant connected with senior wideout Jaxon Haynes for a 56-yard touchdown.
Trading haymakers was the theme through the first three quarters between two of the state’s best. Both defenses also forced turnovers in pivotal moments.
The first two of the game came on an interception by Hamilton defensive back Ross Alexander. The next came on a forced fumble by Saguaro linebacker JoJo Clark that was picked up by John Butler and returned to the Hamilton 2-yard line. A play later, Cooper punched it in to give Saguaro a two-possession advantage.
Hamilton came roaring back in the second quarter.
Pellant connected with Haynes for a 27-yard touchdown. The Huskies then connected on a field goal to tie it heading into halftime. But the second half belonged to Saguaro.
The Sabercats simply took control.
“Coming out after halftime just seeing how they had been playing and how they were moving our defense and stuff, it came easy to me,” Dampier said. “Our players shined. It’s easy with the O-line.”
Cooper pounded his way into the end zone from 3 yards out for his second score of the game in the third. A missed field goal by Hamilton gave the ball back to the Sabercats and Dampier made them pay with a 70-yard pass to Dajon Hinton.
Hamilton answered with a 12-yard pass from Pellant to Tre Spivey to cut into Saguaro’s lead. But Dampier again led the offense down field and found Chris Nimcheski for a 25-yard touchdown.
Dampier connected with four different receivers for touchdowns as he unofficially finished 12-of-19 for 235 yards and two interceptions. He also rushed for 91 yards. Hinton, who was battling a hamstring injury most of the season, led the way with four catches for 125 yards and pivotal pass break ups on defense.
“He’s probably the fastest player I know, for real,” Dampier said of Hinton. “It’s pretty easy. When you play him one on one, he’s going to put up touchdowns.”
Hamilton’s comeback efforts took a turn when Pellant was picked off by Clark, who returned it for a 45-yard touchdown. The junior quarterback did, however, find Spivey again late in the fourth for a 23-yard touchdown.
Pellant unofficially finished 36-of-59 for 447 yards and four touchdowns — all of which went to Haynes and Spivey who combined for 345 yards. Pellant also rushed for 54 yards.
The win for Saguaro sets up a rematch against top-ranked Liberty at a neutral site next Saturday, Dec. 3. The first meeting between the two was close until a long drive by Liberty iced the game.
It’s a rematch that Saguaro players are looking forward to. Especially Cooper, who transferred from Liberty two seasons ago but was sidelined last year due to a knee injury.
“This is just another step. This is another boost to get to where we want,” Cooper said. “This is a big opportunity, especially for me, playing a team like this and especially coming from them.”
