Saguaro felt disrespected last Tuesday when the latest Arizona Interscholastic Association’s rankings had the Sabercats on the outside looking in at the Open Division.
The Open is where they want to be. They want a chance to defend their state title from last season. They know that can only be done in the elite eight rankings. So, coach Jason Mohns’ message to the team was simple. Moving forward, every week is the playoffs.
His team responded Friday night in Gilbert with a 27-10 win over Highland, another team vying for Open Division contention after winning the 6A Conference title last year.
“If we want to be an Open Division playoff team this is a playoff game,” Mohns said. “That’s how we are treating the rest of the season. Week 7 was the start of the playoffs for us.”
Saguaro didn’t need the home run plays from senior quarterback and New Mexico commit Devon Dampier like it did in the early part of the season.
At the time, wideout Deric English was still working his way back from a season ending knee injury a year ago. Running back Zaccheus Cooper was doing the same, though at a slightly slower pace. Saguaro’s offensive line was also still trying to find chemistry as a new unit.
But against Highland, everything seemed to click for the Sabercats. They moved methodically down the field utilizing the legs of junior running back Jaedon Matthews, Dampier and Cooper. They also went to Dampier’s arm early on, as he remained poised in the pocket and found holes in Highland’s talented secondary.
It was a balanced approach overall, but a lethal one with the weapons around Dampier.
“We were wearing the linebackers out a lot,” said Matthews, who unofficially finished with nine carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns. “It was me, (Cooper) and (Dampier). Rolling it, rolling it, they were getting tired. You can’t stop that. Then we throw the ball to (English), it’s a hard offense to guard.”
After its first drive resulted in a punt, Saguaro went on a 97-yard drive that burned clock and changed the pace of the game to the Sabercats liking.
It was capped off by a 10-yard pass from Dampier to English.
After a Highland punt, Saguaro again drove down the field. Highland’s stout defensive line got pressure at times on Dampier but he would often escape. He was sacked once on the night late in the third quarter.
He punched in Saguaro’s second touchdown with his legs from a yard out. He finished unofficially 18-of-20 for 143 yards and a touchdown through the air. He added 92 yards and another touchdown on the ground.
“We take what they gave us,” Dampier said. “It’s a huge relief off my shoulders, I know I can hand the ball off or throw the ball and we’ll get five yards. That’s the easiest thing for a quarterback.”
While Highland found ways to sustain long drives against Saguaro’s defense in the first half, the Hawks were unable to capitalize with points.
They were stopped on the Saguaro 4-yard line in the first quarter and forced to punt most of the second. That carried over to the third quarter where they were held scoreless and turned the ball over on downs yet again.
Sophomore quarterback Kalen Fisher, playing in just his second game, found passing lanes at times. He finished unofficially 11-of-20 for 139 yards and an interception. His top target was sophomore tight end Hayden Daugherty, who had five receptions for 93 yards.
But Highland never came away with any points to show for it.
The lone Hawks’ touchdown came late in the fourth quarter. Eli Kerby, a linebacker who saw extra work at running back after starter Carson Mullenaux went down in the first quarter with a shoulder injury, took a handoff from Fisher around the right side and hit another gear on his way to a 73-yard touchdown.
But by that time, Matthews had already scored the dagger moments earlier, a 25-yard touchdown run that put the Sabercats up four touchdowns.
The Sabercats entered the Week 7 contest with Highland as the No. 1 seed in the 6A Conference if the eight Open Division teams were taken out of consideration. But a win over No. 3 Highland will give Saguaro a boost, perhaps one large enough to put it back into the elite eight.
But that doesn’t matter now to the Sabercats. They know what they’re capable of. They want to continue to be overlooked. Mohns said to his team postgame for them to not pay attention to predications for the rankings next Tuesday.
The Sabercats are on a mission to prove they’re still capable of repeating as Open champs. And their next “playoff” matchup is against rival Chaparral next Friday.
“Next week is round two,” Mohns said. “To win this thing, it’s gotta be seven rounds to get into the Open, which is where we want to be. That’s plain and simple. We’re not hiding behind the fact that we want to be there.“
